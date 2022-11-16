Brendan Fraser Reveals His Stance On The Golden Globes Even If He's Nominated For 'The Whale'

Andreas Laszlo Konrath/GQ

"My mother didn't raise a hypocrite"

All signs are pointing to Brendan Fraser being at the forefront of the awards race in 2023 for his critically-acclaimed performance in "The Whale," but don't expect him to be attending one particular awards show even if he's nominated.

In an interview with GQ for its Men of the Year issue, Fraser, 53, opened up about his difficult history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association -- which puts on the Golden Globes -- after he previously accused former HFPA president Philip Berk of sexual assault.

While speaking with GQ back in 2018, "The Mummy" star alleged that Berk groped and assaulted him at a luncheon in 2003, citing the alleged incident as the reason why he stepped away from Hollywood. (Berk previously admitted to grabbing Fraser's butt, but has claimed it was in jest.)

The magazine recently asked Fraser if he would attend the 2023 Golden Globes if invited. He said he would not.

"I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association," he told GQ in the new cover story. "No, I will not participate."

"It's because of the history that I have with them," he added. "And my mother didn't raise a hypocrite. You can call me a lot of things, but not that."

After the "Gods and Monsters" star made his allegation against Berk, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association quickly announced it was launching an internal investigation, but it never shared its conclusion.

At the time, Fraser claimed HFPA contacted him and asked him to agree to the following joint statement: "Although it was concluded that Mr. Berk inappropriately touched Mr. Fraser, the evidence supports that it was intended to be taken as a joke and not as a sexual advance." (Read more, here.)

Andreas Laszlo Konrath/GQ

Fraser said he declined to agree to the statement, and Berk previously told GQ that he didn't receive any disciplinary action from the HFPA.

Following his allegation against Berk, the HFPA proceeded on as if nothing had happened, as did the Golden Globes ceremony that year.

"I knew they would close ranks," Fraser told GQ. "I knew they would kick the can down the road. I knew they would get ahead of the story. I knew that I certainly had no future with that system as it was."

As for the awards show continuing on that year, he said, "I think it was because it was too prickly or sharp-edged or icky for people to want to go first and invest emotionally in the situation."

"The Mummy Returns" actor claimed the HFPA never apologized, while GQ noted that the organization alleged they have apologized twice.

When it comes to the group possibly attempting to mend fences with him in the future, Fraser explained, "According to rules of engagement, it would be my responsibility to take a look at it and make a determination at that time, if that became the situation."

"And it would have to be, I don't know, what's the word I’m looking for... sincere?" he added. "I would want some gesture of making medicine out of poison somehow. I don't know what that is. But that would be my hope. But it’s not about me."

Meanwhile, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and the Golden Globes came under fire last year after a Los Angeles Times report revealed the group had zero Black journalists.

In response to the backlash, the HFPA added 21 new members to increase overall diversity. However, following the criticism, NBC -- the network on which the Globes air -- made the decision to not broadcast the event in 2022 with the hope that the HFPA will do the work necessary to diversify and grow.

In September, NBC confirmed reports that the Golden Globes would be returning for the 2023 ceremony.

Despite the HFPA's proposed changes, Fraser said he's not yet convinced.

"At the moment, no," he told GQ when asked if he believes in the organization's reforms. "Maybe time will tell if they're going to…I don't know what they’re going to do. I don't know."