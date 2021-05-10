Ava DuVernay Reacts After NBC Announces It Won't Air 2022 Golden Globes

Getty

"Everything matters. Even this."

Ava DuVernay is weighing in after NBC announced they won't air the 2022 Golden Globes amid the controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization behind the annual awards show.

On Monday, the director took to Twitter to react to the news and praised those who "took a stand."

"Everything matters. Even this," DuVernay tweeted. "The ripple effects echo through our industry, especially for Black artists and artists of color."

"Kudos to all the activists, artists, publicists and executives who took a stand to make this so."

The news that NBC won't host next year's Golden Globes came after several studios, organizations, publicists and actors announced they will not work with the HFPA until the organization shows their plans to make substantial change and lasting reform. HFPA's latest reform plan was met with criticism, with several groups noting they take issue with the slow-paced timeline of membership growth among other things.

Those that have spoken out over the past few days included Netflix, Amazon and WarnerMedia as well as Time's Up and GLAAD. In addition, Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo both released statements.

Taking to Twitter Friday, DuVernay applauded Netflix, which was the first studio to announce they were cutting ties with the HFPA until the organization "provide[s] a clear roadmap for change."

"'Netflix and many of the talent and creators we work with cannot ignore the HFPA’s collective failure to address these crucial issues with urgency and rigor,'" tweeted DuVernay, quoting Netflix's co-CEO, Ted Sarandos.

"Damn. This is a big deal. Props to @Netflix for being first to take a stand," she added.

The "Wrinkle in Time" director went on to praise WarnerMedia's statement. The media company followed behind Netflix and Amazon in speaking out against the HFPA.

"Warner Media, now the third studio to turn away from @goldenglobes, drops inside details about how it's harder to secure HFPA press conferences for Black artists and how artists are asked racially insensitive, sexist, homophobic questions," DuVernay tweeted on Monday, sharing a link. "Strong statement."

DuVernay also tweeted about Johansson and Ruffalo's statements last week.

"Love me some @MarkRuffalo. #ChangeIsGolden," she wrote alongside Ruffalo's tweet of his statement.

As for Johansson, DuVernay tweeted a quote from the actress' statement, in which she claimed she's received "sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment" in the past. (TooFab reached out to the HFPA for comment.)

Meanwhile, on Monday, DuVernay reacted to Deadline's report that Tom Cruise returned his three Golden Globe awards to join the protest against the HFPA.

"That time that Tom Cruise sent his @goldenglobes for 'Jerry Maguire,' 'Magnolia' and 'Born on the Fourth of July' in an actual box to the reception desk of HFPA to stand against their sexist, homophobic, racist practices of exclusion, harassment and bias," she wrote.

The HFPA controversy began back in February after a Los Angeles Times report revealed the group had zero Black journalists.