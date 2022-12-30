Kate Hudson Shades Dane Cook, Reacts with Disgust When Asked About Kissing Him During Lie Detector Test

Vanity Fair

Her reaction comes eight years after he called her his worst onscreen kiss.

It's safe to say that when it comes to onscreen lip-locks, neither Kate Hudson or Dane Cook have fond memories of their kisses together for "My Best Friend's Girl."

Hudson and her "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" costar Janelle Monae were the latest duo to sit down together for Vanity Fair's lie detector test, where Kate was put in the hot seat over her romcom past and her many male costars.

First, she was asked whether "Almost Famous" star Billy Crudup was a better kisser than "How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days" and "Fool's Gold" costar Matthew McConaughey.

"You know what? I've done well, guys, I've done well," she said. "I think Billy is a gentler kisser. I wouldn't say better, but definitely just gentler. A more sophisticated version of a kiss."

Monae then added someone else "to the mix," bringing up a photo of Cook. Upon seeing his photo, Hudson reacted with clear disgust, before exclaiming, "Oh, no, canceled!"

See the moment in question around the 3:07 mark.

Her reaction comes eight years after Cook said Hudson was his worst onscreen kiss while appearing on "Watch What Happens Live." At the time, he said, "I think she purposely ate like a feast of onions before our scene. I had to burn her on that one!"

Hudson went on to reveal Liv Tyler -- who she kissed in "Dr. T & the Women" -- "beats them all" when it comes to her best partner. "So she and I, we, to this day, are like, why didn't we go for it more making out?" she added. "She has the softest lips of them all. Those Tyler lips!"

Speaking of romcoms, Hudson also revealed she plans to make more ... before adding that she doesn't actually watch many of them herself. That caused Janelle to joke, "You guys get that? Kate Hudson hates romcoms!"

Throughout the rest of the test, Hudson also shared that she has ended a friendship because the other person "was canceled," isn't afraid of being canceled herself, and believes there's definitely someone out there who deserves to be canceled but hasn't been ... though she wouldn't name names.

She also confessed to stealing from the "Glass Onion" set.

"I stole my jewels, but listen, I stole them and then I got permission," she shared. "Like I really stole something. It wasn't even like an ashtray, it was like diamonds. I'm kidding, it wasn't diamonds."

When it was Monae's time in the hot seat, she said she believes she's a better actor-singer-dancer than Donald Glover, admitted to being "extra" and said the Obamas throw the "best parties" she's ever attended. She also confessed to lying at some point in the test -- adding, "You think we're not gonna win against this machine?"