Kate Hudson Says Hollywood Men Are Just As 'Worried About Aging,' Says 40s Are Her 'Favorite Decade'

Getty

"It's interesting that men don't really get the same questions"

Kate Hudson is getting deep about aging, industry double standards, and what gives her meaning.

The 43-year-old "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" star opened up about the joys of entering her fourth decade of life during an interview with Byrdie for its After-Dark issue.

"Now I know why all of my friends that were older than me in their 40s were like, 'This is my best. This is my favorite decade so far,'" Hudson explained.

While her 40s have been a delight, the "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" actress said getting older comes with its own difficulties.

"I think aging is hard because it gets you closer to the inevitable — that we are impermanent," she continued. "And the question becomes, 'What do you seek out of life?' What is it that makes you feel alive and excited to be a part of this experience?"

Hudson also reflected on how society frames aging towards men versus women. She told the publication that men are "just as worried about aging" as women and found it "interesting that men don't really get the same questions" about growing older.

"Everybody wants to talk about, you know, what women are doing to their face. Or how women do anti-aging," Kate continued. "And I love all that stuff. I love talking about what's the new laser, but it's interesting that men don't really get the same questions."

"But, you know, they’re just as worried about aging," she went on to add.

"The focus is much more from the outside than it is from the inside, I think, which says a lot about how we're programmed," she said. "Because the only time I think about aging is when I'm asked about how I think about aging."

Instead, Kate shared that she seeks out experiences that make her feel "alive and excited."

"I've always loved just jumping into the deep end — and sometimes it's put me in not the best place, but mostly it's really put me on the right path," she admitted.