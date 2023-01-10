Jennifer Coolidge Goes Viral for Sharing Her Fears About Presenting at Golden Globes

Getty

From the waxed floors to the speed of the teleprompter, "The White Lotus" star gives every reason possible why she tried to get out of presenting.

As always, Jennifer Coolidge steals every show she's a part of, and "The White Lotus" star was at it again, delighting Twitter with her long explanation of why she didn't want to present at the Golden Globes -- right before she presented.

The actress, who only further solidified herself as an American treasure, was cracking everyone up as she lamented about all the reasons she was second-guessing agreeing to take part in the "80th Golden Globes" on Tuesday.

Her first fear was that she would slip and "breaker her skull" on the "over-waxed floor." When it was suggested to her she could wear a pair of Crocs, she replied, "Are you kidding me? With my Dolce & Gabana dress? All those crazy Italians would lose their minds!"

Jennifer Coolidge presents the awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/0tCDVio3Sn — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 11, 2023 @nbc

Coolidge went on to express her anxieties about trying to keep up with the "ticker tape thing," which she said went wrong at a prior event. This time, the solution was a producer holding massive cue cards for her.

"The show would be over before I could find the guy with the sign," Coolidge replied. From there, she moved on to her next fear, which was name pronunciation, sharing a story of her anxieties trying to introduce Bill Nighy and Kaley Cuoco to people.

She then kind of backed up her stories by stumbling over the name of the category she was there to present, pausing to tell us all, "You see, I'm not lying about this s---!"

Jennifer Coolidge is giving y’all a comedy masterclass right now btw #GoldenGlobes #GoldenGlobes2023 pic.twitter.com/l5t9IueAxk — stephanie hsu oscar campaigner (@yeetbeete) January 11, 2023 @yeetbeete

Jennifer Coolidge needs to give out every award and host every awards show going forward #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/pumegJ1MZ7 — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) January 11, 2023 @ohheyjenna

Jennifer Coolidge is a national treasure. I'm literally snort-laughing. #GoldenGlobes — Lisa Bee (@leebee4life) January 11, 2023 @leebee4life

I could absolutely just watch Jennifer Coolidge stream-of-consciousness explain a Teleprompter all night long. #GoldenGlobes — Emerson Collins (@ActuallyEmerson) January 11, 2023 @ActuallyEmerson

Jennifer Coolidge is the funniest woman who has ever lived or will ever live. #GoldenGlobes — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) January 11, 2023 @JamieCinematics

Perfectly fine if Jennifer Coolidge just rambles on for the rest of the show #GoldenGlobes #GoldenGlobes2023 pic.twitter.com/9EMG6Eiz6G — Christina Rodriguez (@SuperVOGirl) January 11, 2023 @SuperVOGirl

Give Jennifer Coolidge her own hourlong standup special. It would be a hit. #GoldenGlobes — Michael. (@yosoymichael) January 11, 2023 @yosoymichael