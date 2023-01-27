Mia Goth Says 'Change Is Necessary' After Oscars Once Again Snub Horror

Getty

"It's not entirely based on the quality of a project per se ... I think a lot of people know that."

Mia Goth is calling out the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for its historic tendency to not recognize horror movies.

While promoting her latest horror film "Infinity Pool" at the Sundance Film Festival, the 29-year-old "X" actress was asked by reporter Jakes Hamilton -- who believed she deserved a nomination for "Pearl" -- why she thinks the Oscars often fail to recognize the genre.

"I think that it's very political," Goth stated. "It's not entirely based on the quality of a project per se. There's a lot going on there and a lot of cooks in the kitchen when it comes to nominations. Maybe I shouldn't say that, but I think that's true. I think a lot of people know that."

Nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were released on Tuesday. Jimmy Kimmel, who has also hosted back in 2017 and 2018, will emcee Hollywood's biggest night this year on Sunday March 12 at the Dolby Theatre. The ceremony will be broadcasted live on ABC.

Two of the Academy's biggest snubs this year were Jordan Peele's "Nope" and Ti West's "Pearl," which starred Goth in the titular role.

In its history, "The Silence of the Lambs" is the only horror film to have won Best Picture, though films like "Get Out" and "Misery" picked up wins in other categories including Best Original Screenplay for Peele and Best Actress for Kathy Bates, respectively.

"A change is necessary," added Goth. "A shift should take place if they wanted to engage with the wider public. I think it would be of benefit, really, [to nominate horror movies]."

Martin Scorsese praised the actress's performance in the horror flick back in September 2022, in a review he submitted for the movie to /Film. "I was enthralled, then disturbed, then so unsettled that I had trouble getting to sleep. But I couldn't stop watching," the director gushed.

"West and his muse and creative partner Mia Goth really know how to toy with their audience," he added.

In "Pearl," Goth plays a young woman living on a remote farm in the 1900s. With dreams of becoming a movie star, she goes through extreme lengths to make sure her dreams come to fruition. The movie reportedly made $9.4 million at the box office, against a $1 million budget.

"Nope," meanwhile, was expected to nab a few nominations as well -- after achieving both critical and commercial success -- but emerged with zero.