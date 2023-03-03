Heidi Klum's Husband Getting Autopsy After Sudden Dog Deaths

Instagram

The Kaulitz brothers wondered on a podcast: "Is there a lunatic out there?"

Heidi Klum's husband Tom Kaulitz and his twin brother Bill Kaulitz are reflecting on the untimely deaths of their beloved fur babies.

During an episode of their podcast "Kaulitz Hills - Senf aus Hollywood," the Kaulitz brothers opened up about the death of their three dogs -- two of which belonged to Heidi and Tom.

Last month, the 49-year-old supermodel and the 33-year-old Tokio Hotel guitarist said goodbye to their German shorthaired pointer named Capper at 15-years-old. Shortly after losing Capper, their 4-year-old Irish wolfhound named Anton unexpectedly passed away three weeks later.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Following Anton, Bill’s bulldog Stitch died last week.

The 33-year-old singer described Stitch as "perfectly healthy and happy" leading up to his death and never suspected "he might have anything" regarding his health.

"He was never sick, never had to go to the doctor. And then, one Sunday, he suddenly collapsed and fell over. I was in shock," he explained.

The sibling duo revealed that their friends believed their dogs may have been poisoned.

"Stitch is also at an autopsy, where we hope to learn a few more things," Bill shared. "Sadly, we also had to think about whether it might be the case that everything is connected."

"It's so sad that you have to think that there is someone who wants to harm you so much that he kills your animals," Tom continued. "Is there a lunatic out there?"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Back in February, Heidi took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to Anton following his death.

Along with a carousel of images of the happy couple posing with their sweet pet, Klum wrote, "Spring's such a beautiful Day Today ❤️ We did not know it would be our last."

Following the passing of Capper, she also posted, "Forever Loved Forever in our hearts."

In his own post to his Instagram, Bill memorialized Stitch in a series of photos and videos of the bulldog running and playing with his tongue out.

"I will never understand why life took you from me so early, so unexpectedly, so sudden, only days after we lost our Capper, when you were only 4 years old," he captioned the post.