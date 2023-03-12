Ke Huy Quan Wins Best Supporting Actor Oscar For Everything Everywhere All At Once

Getty

"This is the American dream!" said Quan, who is the second Asian Best Supporting Actor winner in Academy Awards history.

Ke Huy Quan has been dominating the 2023 awards season for his critically-acclaimed performance in "Everything Everywhere All At Once," winning awards left and right, while also capturing everyone's hearts along the way with his emotional acceptance speeches.

It all led up to Sunday night, during which Quan received the highest honor in film: an Oscar.

During the 2023 Academy Awards on Sunday, Quan took home the award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in "Everything Everywhere All At Once." It marked the first Oscar for Quan, who had stepped away from acting since breaking out as a child star in "The Goonies" and "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" due to a lack of roles. He is the second Asian Best Supporting Actor in Academy Awards history.

“Mom — I just won an Oscar!”



Ke Huy Quan gives an emotional speech after winning Best Supporting Actor for his role in “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” #Oscars #Oscars95https://t.co/OizA2V1EIT pic.twitter.com/emnfTY7Cmi — ABC News (@ABC) March 13, 2023 @ABC

Quan was presented the award by last year's Best Supporting Actor and Actress winners Troy Kotsur and Ariana DeBose, whose voice broke with emotion as she read Quan's name. The actor received a standing ovation, and was already in tears when he took the stage.

"My mom is 84 years old, and she's at home watching. Mom -- I just won an Oscar!" Quan began. "My journey started with a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp, and somehow I ended up here on Hollywood's biggest stage."

"They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it's happening to me," he continued. "This, this is the American dream!"

The 51-year-old went on to thank the Academy, A24, and his loved ones, before giving a heartfelt shoutout to his "'Goonies' brother for life," Jeff Cohen.

"Dreams are something you have to believe in. I almost gave up on mine. To all of you out there, please keep your dreams alive," Quan added, before then concluding his emotional speech. "Thank you, thank you so much for welcoming me back. I love you."

Quan has been receiving many accolades for his role in "Everything Everywhere All At Once" throughout the 2023 awards season. In addition to the Oscar, he also won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture, the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, and the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor.