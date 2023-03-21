Adam Sandler Reacts to Chris Rock Special 'Selective Outrage'

Getty

Sandler weighed in on whether Rock took things too far with his Jada Pinkett Smith 'entanglements' joke

Adam Sandler has nothing but unwavering support for his pal and frequent collaborator Chris Rock.

On Sunday, Sandler accepted the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in Washington D.C. and there to support him were his longtime collaborators and friends, Jennifer Anniston, Drew Barrymore, Rock and many more.

During the festivities Sandler spoke to People about Rock's Netflix special, "Selective Outrage".

"It was as exciting to watch as when the Super Bowl is on," said the veteran comedian, "I thought about it all weekend."

"I thought he was unbelievably relaxed, funny, thoughtful," said Sandler. "Crushed it and was real to himself."

Rock’s special addressed the incident with Will Smith, who went on stage at the 2022 Oscars and slapped him after a joke Rock made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Rock did not hold back with his jokes about the Smith family, including a hard hit about Jada's "entanglement" with August Alsina.

"And for people that don’t know, and everybody knows, Will Smith’s wife was f---ing her son's friend, OK?" quipped Rock.

Sandler, however, said he didn’t think Rock went too far with these jokes.

"Never thought that in my life," said Sandler.

"It was one of the best experiences," Sandler also said of the special, "I thought it was amazing."

Also on hand to offer praise for Rock were pals Rob Schneider and Dana Carvey.

"He's outrageous. He's incredible. He really does set the bar," said Schneider.