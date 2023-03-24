Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Announce 'Difficult Decision to Divorce'

Getty

The news comes just days before their 12-year wedding anniversary.

Reese Witherspoon and husband of more than 11 years Jim Toth are divorcing.

The two made the announcement on Friday, with a joint statement posted to Reese's Instagram page.

"We have some personal news to share ... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they wrote. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," they added. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

The announcement comes just a couple days before their 12th wedding anniversary, which is on Sunday.