How Mila Kunis Reacted to Those Awkward Photos of Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon

Getty

"She texted me and Reese together," reveals Ashton, before defending his behavior.

Fans online aren't the only ones who thought Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon's photos from some recent "Your Place Or Mine" events were beyond awkward. Ashton's own wife, Mila Kunis, called them both out for it too!

Last week, photos of the duo from a pair of press events went viral after fans commented on the actors' lack of chemistry on the red carpet (above). In the images, the two didn't show much camaraderie, standing stiffly beside one another while promoting a romcom, of all things.

Appearing on "Today with Hoda & Jenna" on Monday, Reese was asked about the online chatter and confirmed Kunis had spoken to them both about it. "She even emailed us last night," said Witherspoon. "She goes, 'You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together.'"

Ashton, meanwhile, opened up about her reaction a bit more in a preview for Wednesday's new episode of the Chicks In the Office Podcast (above). Speaking with the hosts, he explained why they looked the way they did ... and why he just can't win, no matter how they stood.

"Hold on. My wife called me. She texted me and Reese together. She's like, 'Guys, you gotta, like, act like you each other.' And I'm like, 'What's going on?'" he said. "Here's the thing, if I put my arm around her and was, like, all friendly with her, I'd be having an affair with her ... the rumor would be that I'm having an affair with her. If I stand next to her and I put my hands in my pockets so there's no chance that, like, that could be the rumor ... the rumor is we don't like each other."

"Reese and I are really good friends. We're really close. I don't have to defend that. I don't have to defend it," he said, while defending it. He then opened up about how chaotic red carpet photocalls can be.

"I can't hear very well. I'm hard of hearing in one ear and I can only hear in the other. I don't know who's yelling my name, but I know there's a lot of people yelling, 'Reese! Ashton! Over here! Look at this one! Over here!'" he said. "At a certain point you're looking you're like, 'God, this is really something. Okay, which one? Look at the camera. Got it. Okay, are we done? Awesome.' For, like, 20 minutes."

"If you're gonna tell me in that entire 20-minute period, at one point, you're not going to have an awkward face on, then you're better than I am," he concluded. "And I'm cool with that."

It appears the two did take Mila's advice to heart, however, as they looked much chummier at another event for the movie on Monday night.

"Your Place or Mine" hits Netflix on February 10.