10 Most Followed Women On Instagram

From Selena Gomez to Beyonce to the Kardashian sisters here are the most popular celebs on the photo sharing app

Selena Gomez is the reigning queen of Instagram once again! The singer and actress recently broke records when she hit 400 million followers and officially became the most followed woman on the app.

She joined an elite group of just two other celebs that have hit the major milestone: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. And while no other woman has cleared the 400 million mark yet, they aren't far behind!

Instagram's top 10 most followed women impressively all have at least 200 million followers -- and the list includes one of Selena's BFFs, as well as quite a few Kardashians!

Here are all the most followed women on the app…

10. Kourtney Kardashian - 216 million

Kourtney Kardashian just makes the cut when it comes to the most followed women on Instagram. She is one of all five KarJenner’s to make the top 10, coming in at 216 million followers. As of late, Kourtney’s become known for her posts about wellness -- as well as her steamy PDA pics with husband Travis Barker.

Jennifer Lopez has racked up 238 million followers through her years on the app, sharing everything from fashion content to cute pics of her husband Ben Affleck. While she's posted hundreds of photos, her Instagram went dark in early 2023 -- but it turns out it was all promo for her new album "This Is Me…Now."

8. Taylor Swift - 250 million

Taylor Swift may have 250 million followers on Instagram but she tends to only post on the app when she's got a project she wants to share. She's been known to sneak hints about her upcoming releases in her posts and aims to keep everything else low key. She even has her comments turned off and isn't following anyone.

7. Kendall Jenner - 280 million

Although Kendall Jenner has taken breaks from Instagram, she's still one of the most followed women on the app. As for why she's quite on social media at times, Kendall says it's just nice to not be "too dependent on it."

"I just wanted to detox. I felt like...I just wanted a little bit of a break," she said on "The Ellen Show" in 2016. "I would wake up in the morning and look at it first thing. I would go to bed and it was the last thing I would look at. I felt a little too dependent on it. It's kind of really nice to be away from it. I'm away from my phone so much more -- you start to engage in real life."

6. Khloé Kardashian - 298 million

With almost 300 million followers, Khloé Kardashian has found herself the subject of a lot of hate on Instagram. Despite the daily comments about her appearance, Khloé continues to post and says she prefers to "highlight the positive" with uplifting messages on social media.

"I think the world right now, we have too much negativity at our fingertips. Just as much negativity, there is positivity, but we don't highlight it as much as we do the negative…Just as much as I need a little boost in my day, I would assume one out of the [298] million followers I have might want to see the same thing I want to see," Khloé told People.

5. Beyoncé - 301 million

Beyoncé’s highly curated Instagram feed has earned her 301 million followers, even though she’s not the most active user on the app. She’s even set records on IG, with her second pregnancy announcement at one point being the most liked photo ever.

4. Kim Kardashian - 349 million

Kim Kardashian may not have the most Instagram followers of all time but she's definitely built her career around the app. Nowadays, Kim says she can make more money off of a social media post than the entire season of her reality show. It's estimated that she can bring in anywhere from $300,000 to $1 million on sponsored posts.

"We would not be who we are today without Keeping Up With the Kardashians and that’s why we continue to share our lives. Even if, realistically, we can post something on social media and make more than we do a whole season," Kim said on "My Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman."

3. Ariana Grande - 362 million

Ariana Grande holds the number three spot, coming at over 362 million followers. Back in 2019, she was once the most followed woman on the app but has since been usurped by other stars. While she's not the most followed, she has set some other Instagram records. After she tied the knot in 2021, a photo from her wedding briefly became the post to reach 10 million likes in the shortest time -- and is still one of the most-liked photos of all time.

2. Kylie Jenner - 382 million

Kylie Jenner was once the most followed woman on Instagram but she recently dropped out of the top spot. In fact, Kylie actually lost a large amount of followers amid the drama going on between her friend Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez. When fans thought she was making fun of Selena on her Instagram Story, she ended up losing about a million followers. Kylie and Selena later clarified that they were on good terms and Kylie regained her followers.

1. Selena Gomez - 402 million

In February 2020, Selena Gomez reclaimed her place as the most followed woman on Instagram and just a month later, she became the first female to hit 400 million followers on the app. Selena, who previously quit social media, showed her appreciation to her followers by sharing a slideshow of photos posing with fans.