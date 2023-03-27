Harry Styles Named Emily Ratajkowski as Celebrity Crush Years Before That Makeout Video

See what she previously said about dating him, her link to Olivia Wilde and why both Julia Fox and John Legend are reacting to the steamy video.

Harry Styles may have manifested his apparent romance with Emily Ratajkowski.

After the 29-year-old "Watermelon Sugar" singer was spotted engaging in a passionate kiss with the model on the streets of Tokyo, Japan over the weekend, eagle-eyed fans unearthed a 2014 interview in which Styles named Ratajkowski as his celebrity crush.

During his One Direction days, the Grammy Award winner was asked a question about his celebrity crush alongside his former bandmates in a Spanish TV interview. The short snippet of Styles hilariously mispronouncing "Emily Ratajkowski" in response has now begun making its rounds on the internet.

Turns out at the time the "High Low with EmRata" host actually rejected the singer’s declaration. While answering fans' tweets with Vanity Fair, the supermodel dashed his dreams after a user suggested the two link back in 2016.

When a fan tweeted, "Can Harry and Emily Ratajkowski F--KIN DATE," Ratajkowski replied, "I don't know. I'm not sure I believe in fans setting people up. I don't know if that's the way to find the best kind of relationships."

News of their romance comes after Styles' split with Olivia Wilde back in November. As for Ratajkowski, the "My Body" author finalized her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard -- with whom she shares 2-year-old son Sylvester -- last September. She was most recently linked to comedian Eric Andre.

Randomly enough, just two weeks before their viral makeout session, Ratajkowski was seen hanging out with Wilde at Vanity Fair's Oscars after party. The two were also seen sitting next to each other at Styles' concert in Paris eight months ago.

Since the video made the rounds online, the rumored couple have also received encouragement from other celebrities like Julia Fox and John Legend. The 33-year-old "Uncut Gems" star commented under an Instagram post breaking news of their steamy kiss. Alongside a heart eyes emoji, Fox wrote, "That's my girl!"