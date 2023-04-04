Sofia Richie Converts to Judaism Before Elliot Grainge Wedding: 'What a Magical Day'

Instagram

Richie says converting to Judaism has been "one of the greatest experiences of my life."

Sofia Richie has converted to Judaism ahead of her wedding with fiancé Elliot Grainge.

The 24-year-old model took to Instagram on Monday night to share "one of the greatest experiences of my life" as she was officially initiated into the Jewish community.

Alongside a photo of herself signing what appears to be a conversion certificate, the daughter of Lionel Richie wrote, "What a magical day. I want to thank cantor Nathan Lam for helping me along this journey of converting to Judaism. It has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. Today was that day!!! ✡️✡️✡️✡️✡️."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Richie is set to tie the knot with the Jewish music executive this year. Grainge, 28, is also the son of Universal Music Group CEO and chairman Sir Lucian Grainge. The couple got engaged back in April 2022 after making things Instagram official just a year before.

The music exec popped the question surrounded by flower petals and candles during sunset.

"Forever isn't long enough," Sofia captioned a series of photos commemorating the special moment on Instagram.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In a 2016 interview with Complex, Richie opened up about her religious upbringing and attending a Christian school in Los Angeles growing up.

"I went there for two years, and that's where I got my sense," she explained to the publication. "My family wanted church to be a place where we all went together. My dad was always traveling and my mom was always working. School is where I did Bible classes and studied God."

At the time, Richie also called her faith her "main ground" and "the most interesting thing in my life."

Following the couple's engagement, Sofia's father gushed about his soon to be son-in-law and how he's watched Grainge grow over the years.

"I love Elliot. I've known him since he was 12," the "Hello" singer explained to Access Hollywood. "It was one of those things where I don't have to go back and check out the kid. I know who it is."