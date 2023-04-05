Spanish Actress Welcomes Baby Via Surrogate Fathered By Late Son Who Died Of Cancer In 2020

Instagram

Ana Obregón's son Aless had his sperm frozen before starting chemotherapy -- and told his parents a week before he died he wanted to have a child.

Spanish actress Ana Obregón made headlines last week when she confirmed she welcomed a baby via surrogate just two days after her 68th birthday -- and today, the story took another wild twist.

Speaking with Hola! about her new arrival, she confirmed that the newborn girl "is not my daughter, but my granddaughter." The dad: Her son Aless, who died of cancer when he was just 27 in 2020.

Obregón explained -- via translation -- that the decision to start the surrogacy procress "was made the day my child went to heaven," telling the publication her son told her and his father that his "last will" was "to bring a son into the world" a week before his death. She said he had already frozen his sperm at the recommendation of his doctors before starting chemotherapy -- and those samples were preserved in the United States.

"That day we were in the hospital; Aless was already very bad and he told us that if something happened to him, he wanted us to know that he wanted to leave descendants in this life," she said.

As surrogate pregnancies are actually banned in Spain, Obregón used a US-based surrogate, who gave birth on March 20, 2023 in Miami.

"The girl was born in America and will have an American passport and dual citizenship. She is legally my daughter and that is how she appears in her passport," explained Obregón. "I will register her at the Spanish Consulate and then I can bring her home."

Aless died in May 2020 and Obregón said the three year process "has not been easy." She went on to call her surrogate "a blessing of a person" and added she plans to be very upfront with the child about where she comes from. "When she grows up I will tell her that her father was a hero, so that she knows who she is and how proud she has to be of him," she explained.

Obregón named the baby girl Ana Sandra -- explaining that Ana is not only her name, but also the name shared by her own mother and grandmother. Sandra, meanwhile, is a nod to her father, whose full name was Alessandro.

"I died on May 13, 2020 and I was born again on March 20, 2023, just like that," she shared.

Posting the Hola! cover to Instagram on Wednesday, she shared a message to her late son.

"I swore I would save you from cancer and I failed you. I promised you I'd bring your daughter into the world and here she is in my arms," she wrote. "When I hug her I feel an indescribable emotion, because it's like I'm hugging you again. I swear I will take care of her with the infinite love I have to give and you will help me from heaven."