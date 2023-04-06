How Todd Chrisley's Children Marked His First Birthday Behind Bars: 'We Are Together In Spirit'

Instagram

Savannah revealed this was the first birthday her parents have spent apart in almost 30 years, while Chase called out the "broken system" in his post.

The Chrisley Family is spread throughout the United States for Todd Chrisley's 54th birthday this year, his first since he reported to prison back in January.

Both Todd and his wife Julie were sentenced prison time last year, after being convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion. The family patriarch -- who was given 12 years -- is serving his time in Florida, while Julie -- who was sentenced to 7 years -- is serving hers in Kentucky.

On Thursday, three of Todd's five children took to social media to share tributes to their father on his special day.

"Words can't describe how much i miss you, this will be the first birthday of yours and mine that we won't be together but we are together in spirit," wrote Chase Chrisley, 26. "I Love you and I'm beyond proud of the man, father and husband that you are!"

He added: "We live in a broken world with a broken system but i have faith that we will be together soon! Until then i love you and we will hold it down! Happy Birthday Boss"

Savannah Chrisley, 25, said she missed her father "more than you'll ever know" in her post.

"It's been 80 days ... 80 days since I last received a 'goodnight my angel' text or and 'I love you more.' GEEZZZ how I miss them!!" she wrote. "My parents have also been together almost 30 years ... and in that 30 years never have they ever spent a birthday apart. So today ... I'm imagining us all together in one bear hug circle!!"

Todd's eldest child Lindsie Chrisley, who he shares with ex-wife Teresa Terry, shared her tribute on her Instagram Story -- posting a throwback photo of the two of them from her childhood.

"Happy birthday to this man with the braided belt on. To know him is to love him," she wrote, before sharing some scripture reading, "This is confidence we have in approaching God: that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us."

Last month, Savannah opened up about her first trip to visit her dad behind bars -- noting how surprised she was to find he no longer had blond hair.

"I will say it's really weird seeing him with gray hair. Like, really weird," she continued with a laugh. "He's definitely used some color over the years, and now seeing him with gray hair. I'm like, 'Oh my gosh!''"

Although seeing her dad in prison may have been shocking, Savannah said she's optimistic about his and her mom Julie's future.

"Even visiting my dad, like, I know I have so much hope and so much restored strength that I’m like, 'This isn't the end,'" she explained. "And I know that they're going through what they're going through for us to make a difference, for us to make a change. Because whether this appeal works or not, they're still coming out with a story."