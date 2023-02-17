Savannah Chrisley Recalls First Time Visiting Dad Todd in Prison: It Was 'Really Weird'

Getty

"I've never felt the presence of Jesus more than I have in that visiting room."

Savannah Chrisley is opening up about her first trip to visit her dad, Todd Chrisley, in prison.

On Tuesday's episode of her "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley" podcast, the reality star recalled her initial reaction to seeing her father in prison for the first time, admitting that she was surprised to find that he no longer had blond hair.

"I've never felt the presence of Jesus more than I have in that visiting room," Savannah, 25, told her guest Britney Ruby Miller.

"I will say it's really weird seeing him with gray hair. Like, really weird," she continued with a laugh. "He's definitely used some color over the years, and now seeing him with gray hair. I'm like, 'Oh my gosh!''"

Although seeing her dad in prison may have been shocking, Savannah said she's optimistic about his and her mom Julie's future.

"Even visiting my dad, like, I know I have so much hope and so much restored strength that I’m like, 'This isn't the end,'" she explained. "And I know that they're going through what they're going through for us to make a difference, for us to make a change. Because whether this appeal works or not, they're still coming out with a story."

Meanwhile, Savannah later expressed her concerns over her mom's living conditions in prison. According to the "Chrisley Knows Best" star, the service dogs at the facility have air conditioning, yet her mother hasn't been given that luxury.

"My mom's in a facility that has no air, but yet, there are service dogs for the prison that are in a heated and cooled building because it's inhumane for them not to have air," she claimed.

"I read an executive order that [President Joe] Biden signed that said all federal inmates must be housed in environmentally friendly facilities," she added. "And I'm like, 'OK, well, this is completely opposite of that.'"

In November, Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars, while Julie was given 7, after being convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion earlier this year.

Todd and Julie reported to jail on January 17 after they were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion. The Chrisley patriarch, 53, is serving his time in a Florida prison while the family matriarch, 50, is facing lockdown in Kentucky.

The couple will also be required to undergo 16 months of probation after their release.

During last week's episode of her podcast, Savannah revealed she recently had a "full-on breakdown" as she struggles to raise her brother Grayson, 16, and her niece Chloe, 10, after her parents reported to prison last month.

"The other night, I just had a full-on breakdown," Savannah, 25, recalled. "I was trying to find Chloe proper clothes to go and visit my parents and find her hair stuff. I just sat down on the floor and just started crying."