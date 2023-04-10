Here's How Halle Berry Responded to Troll Who Shamed Her For Posing Nude at 56

Getty/Instagram

"You won the internet today with this clap back," said Tony-winner Audra McDonald.

Halle Berry won't let age get in the way of celebrating her body ... and has no time for anyone criticizing her for it.

Over the weekend, the 56-year-old "John Wick" alum posted a nude picture of herself drinking wine from her balcony, captioning the photo, "i do what i wanna do. 💋 happy Saturday." Though nearly all of the commenters praised Berry for her figure and confidence, a few took to Twitter to criticize the Oscar-winning actress for stripping down and posing in the buff "for attention" at her age.

One tweet that caught Berry's eye read: "Imagine being in your 50s, and still posting nudes for attention in menopause when you should be chilling with the grandkids. Aging with dignity is no longer a thing."

Did you guys know the heart of a shrimp is located in its head? https://t.co/M1Y42b9nZo — Halle Berry (@halleberry) April 10, 2023 @halleberry

Berry quote-tweeted the interaction and appeared to dismiss the criticism entirely by sharing a totally random fun-fact instead of responding head-on.

"Did you guys know the heart of a shrimp is located in its head?" she simply wrote -- racking up 163.8K likes and 14.1K retweets for her post, which was viewed more than 14.7 million times. The critic's original post, meanwhile, was flooded with messages from her supporters.

Friends and fans also flocked to the comments of her tweet to rally behind the mother of two.

"You won the internet today with this clap back," Tony-winning actress Audra McDonald responded to the post.

Another fan pointed out, "Halle Berry is easily the most enjoyable and unproblematic celeb Twitter account. Sis is just out here bein fine as hell, enjoying life, loving her man, and shooting the s--- with her fans. Imagine how miserable one has to be to find a problem with that."

"Imagine being in your 50s and still being one of the hottest women on the planet," someone else commented, while a different user agreed, "Tell him, sis. Keep doing you 'cause we are here for it and happy to see you living your best life."

"I found this inspiring," one person tweeted. "It's healthy to go outside and be natural. Keep it up. I'll be doing it when I'm 80!"

Berry's initial post was also flooded with positive comments from friends and admirers including Jenna Dewan -- who wrote "Wow!" -- Meagan Good, Halle Bailey, Kelly Rowland and Arsenio Hall.

This isn't the first time Berry has stripped down on Instagram ... and probably won't be the last!