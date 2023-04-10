Hilary Swank Welcomes Twins With Husband Philip Schneider, Shares First Photo

Getty

"It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it," she shared on an Easter Sunday update.

Hilary Swank just gave birth to twins with her husband Philip Schneider!

The Oscar-winning actress, 48, revealed the news in a photo on Sunday -- showing her holding her newborns in front of a beautiful sunset, announcing their birth while sharing Easter greetings.

"It wasn't easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. 👼🏼🤍👼🏼 Happy Easter! 🐣🐣 Posting from pure Heaven. 🙌🏽," wrote the "Million Dollar Baby" star.

The "Boys Don't Cry" star has already received a plethora of congratulations in the comments section from fellow A-list celebrities. Among the stars sharing their well-wishes were Viola Davis, Sharon Stone, Julianne Hough, Mariska Hargitay, Jesse Tyler, Kate Hudson, Misha Collins, Chelsea Handler, and Juliette Lewis.

The twins are the first children Swank and Schneider, who have been married since 2018. She was previously married to Chad Lowe from 1997 to 2007.

The actress first announced her pregnancy back in October during an appearance on "Good Morning America."

"We hear that you have something that you'd like to share with us," "GMA" host Robin Roberts prompted her guest at the time, as Swank appeared on the morning show to promote her ABC drama, "Alaska Daily."

"Yeah, I do. And I'm so happy to share it with you and with America right now," the Oscar winner replied, smiling at the camera. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time."

"My next thing is I'm gonna be a mom!" Swank shared. "I'm gonna be a mom, and not just of one, but of two!"

Swank also shared an announcement on Instagram of her showing off her tiny baby bump. "Coming soon…DOUBLE feature! 👼🏼👼🏼," wrote the actress.