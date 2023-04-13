Billy McFarland Says Fyre Fest II Is Happening

Twitter / Getty

As the internet groans — with images of cheese sandwiches and FEMA tents still haunting them — McFarland tries to explain why it's a good idea

Billy McFarland has announced he's planning a big comeback...and people are worried.

The convicted fraudster revealed he's bringing back the internet's favorite nightmare, tweeting out to his less than 10k followers: "Fyre Festival II is finally happening".

And then added in the same tweet some aggressive marketing language: "Tell me why you should be invited."

In response, one Twitter user responded: "Tell me why you shouldn't be in jail."

🔥 Fyre Festival II is finally happening.



Tell me why you should be invited. — Billy McFarland (@pyrtbilly) April 10, 2023 @pyrtbilly

McFarland shot back: "It's in the best interest of those I owe for me to be working. People aren't getting paid back if i sit on the couch and watch tv. and because i served my time."

However, some simply had playful responses.

"I’ll show up with 100 crates full of bananas. No one will go hungry this time around," said one reply with McFarland adding, "Looping in @RealAndyKing to advise on how much this will run us with customs."

Whether or not the legendary Andy King, who became the real star of the various documentaries about the failed festival, will be a part of Fyre Fest II has yet to be seen.

McFarland's customs joke will certainly raise many an eyebrow. ICYMI: King was infamously asked by McFarland to perform oral sex on a customs agent in a last ditch effort to salvage the doomed music festival.

McFarland spent nearly four years behind bars after pleading guilty to two counts of wire fraud to dupe investors into sinking millions of dollars into the music festival in the Bahamas back in 2017. While he got people like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Ja Rule to promote the event -- which would have included performances from blink-182, Tyga and more -- the festival fell apart as soon as people arrived. Instead of luxury accommodations and five star dining, attendees were instead greeted by disaster relief tents and cheese sandwiches.