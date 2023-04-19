Arnold Schwarzenegger Struggles with His Daughter's Lipstick Vibrator & Bad Guys in FUBAR Trailer

Netflix

His daughter's double life as a spy is only the beginning of trouble for Arnold in the hilarious and action-packed trailer for FUBAR

Arnold Schwarzenegger has his hands full in the new trailer for his upcoming Netflix series "FUBAR."

The action-comedy -- in the vein of fan-favorite "True Lies" -- sees the Hollywood legend play a former CIA agent come out of retirement to save his daughter who he learns has a double life (that of a CIA agent as well).

There's spy craft aplenty in the teaser but the father-daughter dynamic takes a few gut-busting turns -- including some awkward gadgets (note: fathers stay out of your daughter's handbags).

The series also stars Monica Barbaro ("Top Gun: Maverick") as Arnold's daughter along with Jay Baruchel, Fortune Feimster, Gabriel Luna, Andy Buckley, Aparna Brielle, Barbara Eve Harris and Fabiana Udenio.