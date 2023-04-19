Blackpink Attempts to Break More World Records While Belting Hits on Carpool Karaoke

Youtube

The girl group also reminisced about their early days at an intensive K-pop training camp before they became Blackpink.

Buckle up, Blackpink is in the business of breaking world records!

The K-pop stars joined James Corden for the latest installment of "Carpool Karaoke."

In addition to three of Blackpink's hits, "Pink Venom," "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" and "How You Like That," the South Korean girl group paid tribute to two iconic '90s girls groups, TLC and the Spice Girls, as they belted their rendition of "No Scrubs" and "Wannabe."

The quartet also took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about their early days at an intensive K-pop training camp before they became Blackpink. When the late night host asked the group about their day-to-day schedule, Rosé revealed that it usually began around 11 a.m. and trainees "practiced all through 2 a.m."

Elsewhere in their appearance, the 44-year-old "Peter Rabbit" star read from a long list of Blackpink's achievements and music records they’ve broken and enlisted the girls for his attempt to break a world record on the talk show.

While seated in the car, the group tried their hand at breaking the world records for: the fastest assembly of a Mr. Potato Head, the most handclaps in one minute and the most Jenga blocks removed from a tower in one minute. Unfortunately the musical group was unable to break any records.

Though they came up short Corden found a silver lining for their efforts. "We have broken the world record for the most failed attempts by a K-pop band in a car!" he laughed.