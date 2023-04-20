How Nick Cannon's Twins with Mariah Carey Feel About All Their Siblings

YouTube

"The Masked Singer" host Nick Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey and ten more younger children with five other women.

Nick Cannon may have a dozen children now, but it all started with just two. Now, he's sharing how his twins with Mariah Carey, 11-year-old Moroccan and Monroe, feel about their rapidly growing number of siblings.

"The Masked Singer" host was the latest guest on "Howie Mandel Does Stuff," where he talked about his growing family. When he was asked what his oldest children think about it all, he said that "at this point, they enjoy it," per ET.

Cannon went on to add, "They have fun and they're the oldest." At the same time, he acknowledged that this is how they feel just shy of 12 years old (their birthdays are on April 30). "Who knows where that will go when 16 hits?"

Also right now, most of his children are very young and quite disconnected in age from their oldest siblings.

The "Wild 'N Out" host is also dad to sons Golden and Rise Messiah, as well as daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, son Legendary with Bre Tiesi, daughter Onyx with LaNisha Cole and three children -- daughter Beautiful and twin boys Zion and Zillion -- with Abby De La Rosa.

Cannon most recently welcomed his 12th child, daughter Halo Marie, with Alyssa Scott in December. He and the model were also parents to son Zen, who passed away at five months from a brain tumor in 2021.

The twins' upcoming birthdays means Cannon is heading into uncharted territory as a parent with his first bout with teenagers looming just around the corner.

"It’s my first time having 12-year-olds and I have a set of them! And we’re having real conversations," he told Howie Mandel.

But in his case, the conversations are even more complex than what most parents are facing at this delicate age, "because, you know, their lives are far from normal. Their mom is one of the biggest entertainers to ever live and their dad is me."

He said that he and his eldest children have had challenging conversations about all kinds of things, including their siblings and even some of the controversies he's found himself embroiled in.

Cannon beamed with pride, "They’re so intelligent, they’re so in tune with their own values."

When the "America's Got Talent" judge asked him if he's looking to expand his family, Cannon said he has no more children on the way, and more significantly, "I'm good with my dozen."

When asked if he's using protection, Cannon quipped that he sometimes thinks he has "super sperm." He explained that he has used birth control, "and people still got pregnant."

"I'm trying to be as responsible as I possibly can," he added. "Learning lessons."

Right now, he feels like he's being successful managing his current family situation.

"Everything is challenging, but the fact that I get to see all my children in one day, and get to see them each and every day when I’m in town, even when I’m not in town, I take them with me," he said. "I love the challenge."

Over the weekend, he told People that right now, he doesn't try to bring all of his children together to see him.

He prefers "stepping into their world." He also said he believes the "only person that would benefit from having everyone in the same space would probably be me."