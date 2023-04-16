Nick Cannon Explains Why He Doesn't Try to Bring All His Children Together at Once

Getty

Saying that he thinks it works better for him to go to them, "Masked Singer" host Nick Cannon says the "only person that would benefit from having everyone in the same space would probably be me."

Nick Cannon has a lot of kids to worry about, but he's got a pretty reasonable approach to how he's choosing to manage his time with each of them, and it includes him going to them and not vice-versa.

In a recent chat with People, the "Masked Singer" host explained why he doesn't think it would make sense for him to try and corral all of his children together to come hang out with him. He believes the "only person that would benefit from having everyone in the same space would probably be me."

Instead, the comedian explained, "I actually love stepping into their world -- going to their sports games or giving them their personal time for the holidays -- so I have no problem with bouncing around."

He said that part of that his how busy everyone's schedules are, including his. "It works to be able to take the time trying to go to them and show the value of being with them and not forcing anyone to come to me," he said.

The "Wild 'N Out" host shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Cannon is also dad to sons Golden and Rise Messiah, as well as daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, son Legendary with Bre Tiesi, daughter Onyx with LaNisha Cole and three children -- daughter Beautiful and twin boys Zion and Zillion -- with Abby De La Rosa.

Cannon most recently welcomed his 12th child, daughter Halo Marie, with Alyssa Scott in December. He and the model were also parents to son Zen, who passed away at five months from a brain tumor in 2021.

Though Cannon makes an effort to be present in the lives of his children, back in December 2022, the actor confessed that his "biggest guilt" has to do with a combination of his busy schedule and all of his children, spread across several women and households.

"Being a father of multiple kids, it's always the biggest guilt on me is that I don't get to spend enough time with all my children," he explained while appearing in the Paramount+ series "The Checkup with Dr. David Agus."

While he still feels this system is the best arrangement for now, Cannon told People that he could see things shifting in the future. "I think as everyone probably gets older, and even as I slow down a little bit more, I'm sure everyone will start coming to me in one place," he conceded.

He also gives credit to the six mothers of his children, saying that their unique family situation "wouldn't work if I didn't have such amazing women in my life that are truly understanding and super loving and compassionate about the world that we live in."

Seeing them in smaller groups might also help Cannon remember all of his children. He was recently teased on "The Howard Stern Show" when he forgot to list off daughter Onyx when challenged to name them all.