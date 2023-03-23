Nick Cannon Regrets Not Having Kids with Ex Christina Milian

Getty / YouTube

"I remember when I found out she was pregnant ... I was like, 'Dang, man,'" the TV host said of Milian, who is a mom of three.

Nick Cannon -- who is a father of 12 -- has revealed there is one ex-girlfriend whom he wishes became a baby mama.

In a recent interview with The Shade Room, the TV personality admitted that he regrets not having children with Christina Milian when they dated back in the early 2000s, sharing that they discussed potentially expanding their family when they were together.

'"If I say this, I know it's gonna go viral," Cannon said. "When Christina Milian and I were doing 'Love Don't Cost a Thing,' I remember when I found out she was pregnant [years later] ... I was like, 'Dang, man."'

"But I was so happy for her," the comedian added of his ex, who is a mother of three. "I remember we [were] kids in love early on, and so we talked about that. But to each his own. Life plans it out. The universe gives it how it's supposed to be given."

Cannon, 42, and Milian, 41, first met on the set of 2003's "Love Don't Cost a Thing." The former couple dated for two and a half years before Milian broke up with Cannon after she learned he was unfaithful.

While speaking with E! News back in 2019, Milian opened up about discovering Cannon had cheated on her after she hacked into his phone.

"When I was dating Nick Cannon, the password somehow worked on the first check and I was right and the next thing you know, I was reading for like a month. I was reading messages," she said.

The singer added that she was "stuck in Romania" then and wanted to "bust him in person."

"So in the meantime, I'm going to get my intel, make sure this is for real for real and it was for real so it was enough,'" she said.

The "Resort to Love" actress -- who called Cannon her "first love" -- said the shocking revelation of the comedian's infidelity "blew [her] away."

"We were just so close that I think at that time, I couldn't deal with the idea that if we ended up breaking up, I wasn't going to get to see him again. So I wanted to be able to see him in person, go over it -- not like it would change anything -- but part of me was like he was my first love," she told E! News. "It was unreal that it was happening. He was living at my house. Right under my roof this is happening? It just kind of blew me away."

Cannon later apologized for his infidelity.

"The Masked Singer" host and Milian split in 2005. Fast forward nearly two decades later, Milian is married to French singer Matt Pokora. The couple shares two sons: Isaiah, 3, and Kenna, who was born in April 2021. Milian also shares 12-year-old daughter Violet with ex-husband The-Dream.

Meanwhile, Cannon has 12 children with six different women.

The "Wild 'N Out" host shares 11-year-old twins Morrocan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Cannon is also dad to sons Golden and Rise Messiah, as well as daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, son Legendary with Bre Tiesi, daughter Onyx with LaNisha Cole and three children -- daughter Beautiful and twin boys Zion and Zillion -- with Abby De La Rosa.