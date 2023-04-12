Nick Cannon Forgets Daughter Onyx While Trying to Name All 12 Children: 'You Threw Me Off'

Getty / Instagram

Eleven out of twelve ain't too bad!

During an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," Nick Cannon got called out by host Howard Stern after he forgot his daughter Onyx when he was asked to name all 12 of his children.

The "Masked Singer" host seemed ready for the challenge as he began to name "Moroccan and Monroe, which we call Roc and Roe, Golden, Powerful and then Zion, Zillion, Zen … And then from there, Legendary Love. Then there's Rise."

When Cannon "missed" Onyx, the 69-year-old radio personality was quick to point out he was "wrong." The Nickelodeon alum backtracked and repeated Powerful's name before going on to list his children Beautiful and Halo. Stern eventually pointed out that the "America's Got Talent" personality "left out Onyx Ice Cole."

"Ah, no!" Cannon laughed. "You know, I did. You threw me off because I was going in order!"

"Poor Onyx," Stern said before joking that the actor's slip would "create a problem" with his children’s mothers whom he is already "in trouble" with every day.

The "Wild 'N Out" host shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Cannon is also dad to sons Golden and Rise Messiah, as well as daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, son Legendary with Bre Tiesi, daughter Onyx with LaNisha Cole and three children -- daughter Beautiful and twin boys Zion and Zillion -- with Abby De La Rosa.

Cannon most recently welcomed his 12th child, daughter Halo Marie, with Alyssa Scott in December. He and the model were also parents to son Zen, who passed away at five months from a brain tumor in 2021.

Though Cannon makes an effort to be present in the lives of his children, back in December 2022, the actor confessed that his "biggest guilt" has to do with a combination of his busy schedule and all of his children, spread across several women and households.

"Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children," he explained while appearing in the Paramount+ series "The Checkup with Dr. David Agus."

He continued, "One 'cause I’m constantly working and two because I’m just spread thin."