Nick Cannon Shares 'Chaotic' TikTok Dance Video with Twins Moroccan and Monroe

Nick Cannon is picking up some Gen Z dance moves from his pre-teen twins Moroccan and Monroe!

The 42-year-old "Wild N' Out" host joined his kids for a silly TikTok video earlier this week, where the trio danced to a sped-up version of Chris Brown’s "Run It." Though Moroccan and Monroe -- who he shares with Mariah Carey -- had no problem getting down with the choreography, Cannon seemed to struggle with a few of the moves.

He captioned one of the clips, ""Dad never keeps up with TikToks☠️."

Cannon acknowledged his moves may be a little rusty and captioned the video, "Making this was very chaotic! 🤷🏾‍♂️ #coryxkenshin @#nickcannon #dance #kids #fun #fyp."

The family trio also posted a fun blooper of them making the video as well. In the footage, the "Masked Singer" accidentally knocks Monroe over, creating a domino effect that also takes out her brother Moroccan.

The following day Nick and Monroe took to TikTok again; this time the father-daughter duo lip sync as they performed a choreographed handshake.

"You act just like your dad," the text on the video read, with Cannon writing in the caption, "we petty," with a crying laughing emoji.

In addition to Moroccan and Monroe, Cannon most recently welcomed his 12th child, daughter Halo Marie Cannon, with Alyssa Scott in December. He and the model were also parents to son Zen, who passed away at five months from a brain tumor in 2021.