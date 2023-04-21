Chrissy Teigen, Alyssa Milano and More Celebs React to Losing Blue Twitter Checkmarks

Getty

"So long, verified status," Elijah Wood wrote of the previously-free verification badge, which will now cost $8 a month.

Twitter has removed the blue "legacy" verified checkmarks from the profiles of those who have decided not to pay the new monthly fee -- and it's safe to say Hollywood figures have some thoughts.

On Wednesday, the social media platform -- which was purchased by Elon Musk last fall -- announced that it would be stripping the previously-free verification badge from thousands of users, noting that those who want to keep their blue checkmark will need to subscribe to Twitter Blue, which costs $8 per month.

The next day, when the new system went into effect, many stars took to Twitter to react to losing their checkmarks. Although some celebrities shared funny tweets about the situation -- like Chrissy Teigen and Halle Berry --, there were some stars such as Alyssa Milano who were extremely angry about Twitter's new policy.

Tomorrow, 4/20, we are removing legacy verified checkmarks. To remain verified on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue here: https://t.co/gzpCcwOXAX



Organizations can sign up for Verified Organizations here: https://t.co/YtPVNYypHU — Twitter Verified (@verified) April 19, 2023 @verified

Known Twitter queen, Teigen, didn't seem to be too upset about no longer being verified on the bird app, retweeting a meme of a cute animal wearing a Darth Vader helmet, which is apparently called the "darth seal of approval." Alongside the tweet, Teigen wrote, "🥰 the only thing that matters."

Berry also posted a hilarious meme, with the photo featuring a cartoon character crying while looking at an image of the actress' Twitter account -- with her blue checkmark.

"Abbot Elementary" star Quinta Brunson tweeted, "This really works out for me because I was planing on never using this website again after tonight, anyway. Just wanted to stay to give Abbott updates :)"

"By the way, Thanks to our fans here for watching and sharing all season. I will be like this tomorrow though," she added, sharing the iconic photo of Nicole Kidman cheering.

Singer Ciara also reacted to losing her verification badge, writing, "Blue check or no check… I know my fans still check-in," while actor Elijah Wood simply tweeted, "So long, verified status."

Meanwhile, Milano expressed her frustration over now being required to pay for the verification badge, tweeting, "So by revoking my blue check mark because I wouldn’t pay some arbitrary fee, someone can just be me and say a bunch of bulls---. Does that mean Twitter and @elonmusk are liable for defamation or identity theft or fraud?"

Her Twitter bio also includes the words: "NOT PAYING FOR A BLUE CHECK MARK!"

While it seems that most celebrities are refusing to pay for the blue checkmark, TMZ reported that some stars are paying the monthly fee, including Taylor Swift, The Weekend and Khloe Kardashian.

However, Musk revealed on Twitter on Thursday that he's "paying for a few" badges "personally." It's unclear exactly how many the Tesla founder considers to be "a few," and it's also unknown which specific figures he paid for, except for Stephen King.

"My Twitter account says I've subscribed to Twitter Blue. I haven't. My Twitter account says I’ve given a phone number. I haven't," he wrote, to which Musk replied, "You're welcome namaste."

See how celebrities are reacting to losing their Twitter verification badges in the tweets, below.

This really works out for me because I was planing on never using this website again after tonight, anyway. Just wanted to stay to give Abbott updates :)



By the way, Thanks to our fans here for watching and sharing all season ❤️ I will be like this tomorrow though https://t.co/hEZHvdEH3q pic.twitter.com/Xo6Zk5VUn2 — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) April 19, 2023 @quintabrunson

Blue check or no check… I know my fans still checkin. ❤️ — Ciara (@ciara) April 20, 2023 @ciara

oh no not my blue check mark! no ones gives a f Elon. this site sucks now anyway. — Ben McKenzie (@ben_mckenzie) April 20, 2023 @ben_mckenzie

Feels right to lose the check mark on the 5 year anniversary of me (accidentally) coming out on twitter. Happy 420 homos. — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) April 21, 2023 @druidDUDE

No blue check, still feel like me. — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) April 20, 2023 @BenStiller

SO what do we all do now!!!!! ???? — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) April 20, 2023 @hwinkler4real

Lost my checkmark the one day of the year my credibility actually matters. pic.twitter.com/Zid5cmp2PK — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) April 20, 2023 @kalpenn