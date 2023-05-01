Karlie Kloss Debuts Baby Bump at Met Gala

Getty

The supermodel made sure to steal attention at this year's Met Gala with a big pregnancy debut

Karlie Kloss is receiving congratulations from fans after debuting a baby bump at the Met Gala.

The supermodel, adorned in strings of pearls, made a sensation while leaving her hotel for the annual costume gala in New York on Monday.

Proudly displaying her pregnant belly in a skintight dress, Kloss was a vision of perfect elegance -- eliciting waves of congratulations and excitement from her fans on the street.

This will be the second child for Kloss and her husband of over ten years, Joshua Kushner. The two welcomed their first child in March 2021.

The theme for this year's Costume Institute exhibition is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty", dedicated to the late fashion designer. The dress code is both a simple prompt and a challenge to realize, asking guests to come dressed "in honor of Karl."

Lagerfeld headed his own eponymous brand as well as designed for Patou, Balmain, Chloé, Fendi, and Chanel.

Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and of course Vogue's Anna Wintour are co-chairs for the star-studded gala. Wintour has overseen the Met Gala since 1995.

While the guest list for the Met Gala is kept under tight wraps, some celebrities have made it clear if they're attending. Kim Kardashian has been prepping for the theme by visiting Lagerfeld's office and Met Gala fan-favorite Blake Lively said that she won't be attending this year.

Meanwhile, fans can experience the exhibit at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City from May 5 to July 16.