2023 Met Gala Live Stream: Don't Miss a Single Moment From Fashion's Biggest Night

The theme for this year's Costume Institute exhibition is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty", dedicated to the late fashion designer. The dress code is both a simple prompt and a challenge to realize, asking guests to come dressed "in honor of Karl."

Lagerfeld headed his own eponymous brand as well as designed for Patou, Balmain, Chloé, Fendi, and Chanel.

Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and of course Vogue's Anna Wintour are co-chairs for the star-studded gala. Wintour has overseen the Met Gala since 1995.

While the guest list for the Met Gala is kept under tight wraps, some celebrities have made it clear if they're attending. Kim Kardashian has been prepping for the theme by visiting Lagerfeld's office and Met Gala fan-favorite Blake Lively said that she won't be attending this year.

Meanwhile, fans can experience the exhibit at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City from May 5 to July 16.