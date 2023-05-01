Kim Kardashian Surprised with Pre-Met Gala Massage by Daughter North West

Getty

"Massages before the big day! Beautiful."

Kim Kardashian was surprised by her daughter North West with a massage before hitting the red carpet at the Met Gala on Monday night.

The reality star shared a video on Instagram of her hotel room, covered in white rose petals and candles, all set up for a relaxing massage. "How sweet is North for surprising me tonight with this to relax before the Met," Kim captioned her Story, where she gave viewers a tour of the room.

"Massages before the big day! Beautiful." she added.

Kim arrived in New York City earlier in the day Sunday with her daughter North, her niece Penelope Disick and Penny's father Scott Disick. It's unclear whether any of them are planning to join Kardashian at the event itself, which reportedly has an 18+ age limit.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The Met Gala goes down later tonight in NYC and this year's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." Before arriving in the city, Kim made it clear she would be attending -- and has put in time researching for the theme.

Last week, Kim shared photos on Instagram of her visiting Karl Lagerfeld's office in Paris, where she even spent time with the designer's cat Choupette.

"Had a date with @choupetteofficiel in Paris," captioned the 42-year-old star. "We then spent some time at @karllagerfeld’s office to get a little inspiration for the Met."