Pregnant Rihanna Is Last to Arrive at the Met Gala And Absolutely Stuns

Getty

RiRi arrived at the very last minute with A$AP Rocky to the annual costume gala

Rihanna was the last to arrive at the Met Gala ... and wow was she worth the wait!

The pregnant pop star walked arm-in-arm with A$AP Rocky as the arrivals carpet seemed poised to close for the evening as the party inside had already started at the annual costume gala.

Dressed all in white with a train to rival all other trains -- arguably one of the longest and widest to ever grace the Met -- RiRi was a sight to behold.

Getty

Getty

This year marks Rihanna's tenth time attending the Met Gala, with her first costume event at the Met dating back to 2007.

And even when she could not attend in person the annual costume gala made sure to pay tribute to her in other ways.

Last year she skipped the "Gilded Glamour" themed event, however Vogue and the Metropolitan Museum of Art could not go without making her presence known via artistic representation.

The museum honored her with a marble sculpture of her pregnant silhouette.

"Shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute!" the Bajan singer wrote beside a video of the art piece. "Y’all bad for this one!"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Rihanna is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky, after revealing her pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime show earlier this year.

The theme for this year's Costume Institute exhibition is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," dedicated to the late fashion designer. The dress code is both a simple prompt and a challenge to realize, asking guests to come dressed "in honor of Karl." Lagerfeld headed his own eponymous brand as well as designed for Patou, Balmain, Chloé, Fendi, and Chanel.

Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and of course Vogue's Anna Wintour are co-chairs for the star-studded gala this year.