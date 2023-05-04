Emily Ratajkowski Reveals She's Waiting For The 'Right' Woman to Date

Getty

"I'm proud of myself," the model said. "[The] younger version of myself would have prob settled for some mid dude just to have a bf."

Emily Ratajkowski is holding out for the right woman.

The 31-year-old supermodel opened up about her sexuality while discussing her recent experiences dating in her single girl era in the latest issue of HommeGirls.

In an Instagram DM interview that was conducted in March, Ratajkowski revealed she would "love" to date a woman if she were to find the right match after coming out as bisexual in November. At the time, she told Harper's Bazaar she believed "sexuality is on a sliding scale. I don't really believe in straight people."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I would love to," she explained to HommeGirls. "Waiting for the right one to come along. I’ve always been someone who’s more attracted to vibe than specifics of physicality so sometimes it'll just randomly hit me, and I’ll be like, 'Whoa, I'm attracted to this person!'"

The "My Body" author described her newfound single status as "the first time I've ever been single in my life" and admitted she was proud of how far she's come.

"I'm proud of myself [for this new era]," Ratajkowski confessed. "[The] younger version of myself would have prob settled for some mid dude just to have a bf. Glad I'm not in that era anymore."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Though she'd enjoy less public speculation around her love life, the "Gone Girl" actress acknowledged that the hubbub is an unavoidable part of her celebrity.

"I would def love more privacy, but I also hate when celebrities complain about the lack thereof," she wrote. "It's definitely just part of the game... But naw, when people hate on my dating life, it's just uncool. Let me live. I've been through some shit. I want to have some fun sometimes."

When it comes to searching for potential suitors, Ratajkowski revealed she isn’t opposed to resorting to dating apps though she would rather be set up through friends.