Kristen Doute Hits Back at Body Shamers Criticizing Her Appearance on WWHL: 'Suck a D---'

Getty

"I hope no one ever speaks to you this way or your daughters or your sisters or your aunts or your grandmas," said the "Vanderpump Rules" alum, who appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" earlier this week.

Kristen Doute is calling out critics who shared unkind comments about her physical appearance after she stopped by "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the "Vanderpump Rules" alum shared a video on her Instagram Stories, in which she clapped back at the social media trolls, noting that fans haven't seen her on television "in over three years."

"I just have to say some of y'all really are a fist-full of asshole," Kristen, 40, began in the clip with the curse word being bleeped. "I don't have any filler. I gained weight. I'm 40. You haven't seen me on TV in over three years."

"That's what I look like. It's just what my face looks like. Right, Luke?" she asked her boyfriend, Luke Broderick, who responded, "She's my gorgeous girl."

The TV personality then flipped off the camera, while adding, "Suck a d---."

"I hope no one ever speaks to you this way or your daughters or your sisters or your aunts or your grandmas," Kristen continued. "You guys are f---ing assholes. Stop commenting on women's appearances."

"To everyone else, love ya!" she concluded.

After the podcast host shared photos from her interview on "WWHL" on Instagram, some users took to the comments section of her post to criticize her appearance.

"Is it just me, or does she not look like herself? Or at least the Kristen we’ve seen the last couple of years?" a person wrote. "She was a natural beauty -I wish beautiful women would stop destroying their natural beauty…. JMO."

"What did you do to your face. It looks bloated," another commented. "I don't understand why you people in Hollywood blows up your face, lips and ass. Where did looking natural go???"

While there were some unkind comments, the majority of fans complimented Kristen, with some of her pals and former "Vanderpump Rules" co-stars praising her look.

"You look amazing!!! 🔥🔥 can't wait to watch," Scheana Shay wrote.

"Welcome back, baby. You look f---ing stunning!" Lala Kent commented.

Ariana Madix shared a series of flame emojis, while Brittany Cartwright wrote, "Yessss ❤️‍🔥🧡🧡."

This isn't the first time Kristen has slammed body shamers.

In March, the reality star was photographed going to Ariana's house following her split from Tom Sandoval after his months-long affair with co-star Raquel Leviss was revealed.

After some social media users shared negative comments about her body, Kristen hit back at the trolls on an episode of her "Sex, Love, and What Else Matters" podcast.

"What gives you the right to comment like that? How were you raised?" she said at the time. "Go get f---ed, get laid."

"[I'm not] standing with my posture perfect," she added. "I'm not concerned about those things because I’m concerned about walking into my friend's house and checking on her."

During her appearance on Wednesday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live," Kristen weighed in on Scandoval, noting that she doesn't feel "vindicated" that her ex has cheated on the woman he left her for, but instead, she thinks "it's really sad."

She also revealed that she was right there when the infamous phone fell out of Sandoval's pocket and Ariana first learned he was sleeping with Raquel.