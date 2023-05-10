Lionel Richie Claps Back at Plastic Surgery Claims, Credits Youthful Looks to Water, Sleep, Sex

Getty

Lionel Richie, 73, turned a lot of heads when he performed at the coronation of King Charles III, and not just for his singing -- some online trolls are speculating the "American Idol" judge has had plastic surgery to maintain his youthful appearance.

The online noise about how he can look basically the same 50 years later got to be so much that the 73-year-old music icon actually chatted with The Daily Mail about it while in the UK, where he denied that his appearance has anything to do with plastic surgery.

In fact, despite its popularity in the entertainment industry, Richie told the outlet he would never get plastic surgery. He explained that it "locks you in for that year" during recovery, "and after that, you can't go naturally, you're staying right there."

"You try and go back to reset, and you can't," he said, noting importantly that "that s--- goes wrong!" There are certainly plenty of stories of people who've undergone botched plastic surgery, as well as their struggles to try and return to some form of normalcy afterward.

He also quipped that if he did too much nipping and tucking before he dies, "God might not recognize me, so I want to make sure he knows me."

So if it isn't a very talented surgeon, what is the secret to Richie's seemingly unchanging looks over all these years? Water, sleep and sweat, not too much red meat," he said. "I know. It's real boring."

But, perhaps it's all in how you sweat, as he noted that sexual intimacy "will work also and it's good for your heart."

Richie launched his career when he joined the Commodores in 1968 and enjoyed success through the '70s as a songwriter and with the rising star of his group. In the '80s he broke out solo to even greater success.

He's won four Grammy Awards, including one for "We Are the World," Which he cowrote with Michael Jackson, as well as a Golden Globe, an Oscar and ten AMAs, among many other accolades.

Since 2018, he has worked alongside Katy Perry and Luke Bryan as the judging panel of "American Idol" after ABC revived the show following Fox's cancellation two years prior. He and Perry both missed this past week's live show for the coronation (where they both performed) and were replaced by Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran.