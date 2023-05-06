All the Funniest Coronation Memes, Tweets and Viral Moments

From "meme king" Prince Louis stealing the show once again to a confused Katy Perry struggling to find her seat in Westminster Abbey, there were many moments from King Charles III's coronation that had the internet buzzing.
King Charles III's historic coronation broke the internet on Saturday as royal fans around the world took to social media to react to the many meme-worthy moments.
Coronation weekend kicked off on Saturday morning, with Charles and his wife Queen Camilla being officially crowned King and Queen of the United Kingdom at Westminster Abbey in London, England.
Prince Louis -- Prince William and Princess Kate's youngest child -- has gone viral for iconic moments in the past, and the royal absolutely stole the show on Saturday due to his priceless expressions and reactions -- from the moment he arrived to his appearance on the balcony with his family.
Following his arrival, it didn't take long for the 5-year-old to become trending on social media as he was photographed being the definition of a "mood" for appearing to look "bored" during the ceremony. He was hilariously seen yawning, with the moment taking social media by storm.
Among Prince Louis' other viral moments was his unique way of clapping while he was standing next to his family on the balcony.
Overall, his reactions spawned many memes on social media, with users calling the young royal a "meme king" and "legend."
Unsurprisingly, Prince Harry's appearance at the coronation was also a trending topic across social media as everyone's eyes were on him amid his fallout with the Royal family.
During the ceremony, the Duke of Sussex was photographed making rather interesting facial expressions, quickly earning him the meme treatment. He was also seated behind Princess Anne, who had donned a hat that included an enormous red feather, which appeared to obstruct Harry's view.
Meanwhile, a clip of Katy Perry -- who is performing at the coronation concert on Sunday -- went viral as she was seen looking confused as she seemingly struggled to find her seat at Westminster Abbey. The moment had people talking on Twitter, and even Perry weighed in, poking fun at herself in a funny tweet.
The coronation also drew comparisons to "Shrek 2" on TikTok, with users sharing that the ceremony was "giving Shrek."
Other hilarious memes included posts about King Charles' "serve," Princess Anne's "ready to defeat Napoleon" look, Princess Charlotte's "Diana-stare" and much more.
Scroll on to check out all of the funniest memes, tweets and viral moments from Coronation Day 2023.
Prince Louis Stole the Show
Very much here for Prince Louis’ waving style #Coronation pic.twitter.com/rxtisW6xRn— Louise Quarmby (@LoulaQ) May 6, 2023 @LoulaQ
Prince Louis appears to be getting slightly bored with all this pic.twitter.com/Yvhr6xcjuC— Julian Druker (@Julian5News) May 6, 2023 @Julian5News
Prince Louis: Meme King. #Yawn#Coronation pic.twitter.com/axhPtWWeIP— Matthew Rimmer (@MatthewRimmer) May 6, 2023 @MatthewRimmer
“He’s still grandpa”#Coronation pic.twitter.com/DlZn5ySNHf— Prince & Princess of Wales (@TribesBritannia) May 6, 2023 @TribesBritannia
The lad is a legend #PrinceLouis #Coronation 😂 pic.twitter.com/eRbSFVeJmt— Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) May 6, 2023 @mrdanwalker
#Coronation pic.twitter.com/0K2gBAkkT9— Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) May 6, 2023 @TobyonTV
Prince Louis has the Coronation at 11 and James Bond audition at 5 #Coronation pic.twitter.com/PAG6YRwYGN— c h a r l i e 🖤 (@charlougray) May 6, 2023 @charlougray
New Prince Louis meme just dropped pic.twitter.com/xtKZ99WWcH— Davide (@HuertDeAuteuil) May 6, 2023 @HuertDeAuteuil
Louis is all of us looking at Kate #Coronation pic.twitter.com/PcTp4ffkPr— Aimee🌷 (@CambridgeAimee) May 6, 2023 @CambridgeAimee
Prince Harry's Had Everyone Talking
King Charles: If only there was some way we could obscure Harry from public view— Laura (@lauranumber123) May 6, 2023 @lauranumber123
Princess Anne: Leave it to me #princeharry #princessanne #thefeather #feathergate #KingCharles #CoronationDay #GodSaveTheKing pic.twitter.com/M34NrnuuDb
Prince Harry walk in knowing all eyes are on him.#Coronation pic.twitter.com/hpi2nSfoOE— BadgalVale (@badgalvale) May 6, 2023 @badgalvale
Prince Harry is hidden behind the feather on Princess Anne's hat... last time it was a candle 🤣#Coronation pic.twitter.com/K0NajfrYqZ— Kat ⚖🐾🏃♀️🚴♀️🏊♀️🍰🫂 (@katchatlaw) May 6, 2023 @katchatlaw
Harry walking in like…. #Coronation #princeHarry pic.twitter.com/iZF7wXpkGy— Ragga (@Ragga0) May 6, 2023 @Ragga0
Prince Harry is blocked by the feather on Princess Anne’s hat. #Coronation pic.twitter.com/Hg49j2MKWs— James Spiro (@JamesSpiro) May 6, 2023 @JamesSpiro
Katy Perry Had Trouble Finding Her Seat
Video of Katy Perry struggling to find her seat at the #Coronation of King Charles III has gone viral. pic.twitter.com/i2YMk1wmGe— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 6, 2023 @PopCrave
don’t worry guys i found my seat— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 6, 2023 @katyperry
Katy Perry looking for her seat at the coronation of King Charles III : pic.twitter.com/L8fu2WfBlv— Lil Guap (@IamLilGuap) May 6, 2023 @IamLilGuap
Don’t worry people Katy perry finally found her seat at the coronation pic.twitter.com/YvRoCrrPjq— BarbieKat 💗 (@Barbie_Katt_) May 6, 2023 @Barbie_Katt_
Katy Perry searching for her seat at the coronation is the perfect US representative pic.twitter.com/VMNuW9l4Yh— Ben Goggin (@BenjaminGoggin) May 6, 2023 @BenjaminGoggin
Katy Perry looking for someone to be her witness: pic.twitter.com/xMqFFmLzJA— kpnm🦄 (@katherynnperryy) May 6, 2023 @katherynnperryy
People on TikTok Were Getting "Shrek" Vibes
And many, many more funny tweets ...
Paddington they’re wearing bearskins https://t.co/2aN6TZ37c6— Hannah Rose Woods (@hannahrosewoods) May 6, 2023 @hannahrosewoods
Princess Anne ready to defeat napoleon should the need arise.#Coronation pic.twitter.com/g7tE71BGdG— . (@JRsArmchair) May 6, 2023 @JRsArmchair
This was a surprise. pic.twitter.com/VsWKPWSOUX— Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) May 6, 2023 @elliot_gonzalez
Nice to see they brought two spare Camillas just incase pic.twitter.com/U2FkUeenY7— Nicola Thorp (@nicolathorp_) May 6, 2023 @nicolathorp_
This coordinated walk has screwed up chess for me. Surely the guy in the middle should go one step at a time and the other two zip around diagonally. pic.twitter.com/7sl2Cwfw2p— David KC (@DavidMuttering) May 6, 2023 @DavidMuttering
‘Bit disappointed the gift shop was closed, would have liked a wider choice of sandwiches in the cafe’ pic.twitter.com/q4BGM8inXP— Mostly (@mostly_grumpy) May 6, 2023 @mostly_grumpy
She’s got the “diana-stare” 🙆♀️🫶🏻 #Coronation pic.twitter.com/EnE0lH1Lqr— effy stonem sister (@cremevante) May 6, 2023 @cremevante
prince charles: i come not to be served, but to serve 💅🏻 #coronation pic.twitter.com/uL08WWzMce— ♰ (@outtaminds) May 6, 2023 @outtaminds