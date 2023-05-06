All the Funniest Coronation Memes, Tweets and Viral Moments

Getty

From "meme king" Prince Louis stealing the show once again to a confused Katy Perry struggling to find her seat in Westminster Abbey, there were many moments from King Charles III's coronation that had the internet buzzing.

King Charles III's historic coronation broke the internet on Saturday as royal fans around the world took to social media to react to the many meme-worthy moments.

Coronation weekend kicked off on Saturday morning, with Charles and his wife Queen Camilla being officially crowned King and Queen of the United Kingdom at Westminster Abbey in London, England.

Prince Louis -- Prince William and Princess Kate's youngest child -- has gone viral for iconic moments in the past, and the royal absolutely stole the show on Saturday due to his priceless expressions and reactions -- from the moment he arrived to his appearance on the balcony with his family.

Following his arrival, it didn't take long for the 5-year-old to become trending on social media as he was photographed being the definition of a "mood" for appearing to look "bored" during the ceremony. He was hilariously seen yawning, with the moment taking social media by storm.

Among Prince Louis' other viral moments was his unique way of clapping while he was standing next to his family on the balcony.

Overall, his reactions spawned many memes on social media, with users calling the young royal a "meme king" and "legend."

Unsurprisingly, Prince Harry's appearance at the coronation was also a trending topic across social media as everyone's eyes were on him amid his fallout with the Royal family.

During the ceremony, the Duke of Sussex was photographed making rather interesting facial expressions, quickly earning him the meme treatment. He was also seated behind Princess Anne, who had donned a hat that included an enormous red feather, which appeared to obstruct Harry's view.

Meanwhile, a clip of Katy Perry -- who is performing at the coronation concert on Sunday -- went viral as she was seen looking confused as she seemingly struggled to find her seat at Westminster Abbey. The moment had people talking on Twitter, and even Perry weighed in, poking fun at herself in a funny tweet.

The coronation also drew comparisons to "Shrek 2" on TikTok, with users sharing that the ceremony was "giving Shrek."

Other hilarious memes included posts about King Charles' "serve," Princess Anne's "ready to defeat Napoleon" look, Princess Charlotte's "Diana-stare" and much more.

Scroll on to check out all of the funniest memes, tweets and viral moments from Coronation Day 2023.

Prince Louis Stole the Show

Prince Louis appears to be getting slightly bored with all this pic.twitter.com/Yvhr6xcjuC — Julian Druker (@Julian5News) May 6, 2023 @Julian5News

Prince Louis has the Coronation at 11 and James Bond audition at 5 #Coronation pic.twitter.com/PAG6YRwYGN — c h a r l i e 🖤 (@charlougray) May 6, 2023 @charlougray

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Prince Harry's Had Everyone Talking

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Prince Harry is hidden behind the feather on Princess Anne's hat... last time it was a candle 🤣#Coronation pic.twitter.com/K0NajfrYqZ — Kat ⚖🐾🏃‍♀️🚴‍♀️🏊‍♀️🍰🫂 (@katchatlaw) May 6, 2023 @katchatlaw

Prince Harry is blocked by the feather on Princess Anne’s hat. #Coronation pic.twitter.com/Hg49j2MKWs — James Spiro (@JamesSpiro) May 6, 2023 @JamesSpiro

Katy Perry Had Trouble Finding Her Seat

Video of Katy Perry struggling to find her seat at the #Coronation of King Charles III has gone viral. pic.twitter.com/i2YMk1wmGe — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 6, 2023 @PopCrave

don’t worry guys i found my seat — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 6, 2023 @katyperry

Katy Perry looking for her seat at the coronation of King Charles III : pic.twitter.com/L8fu2WfBlv — Lil Guap (@IamLilGuap) May 6, 2023 @IamLilGuap

Don’t worry people Katy perry finally found her seat at the coronation pic.twitter.com/YvRoCrrPjq — BarbieKat 💗 (@Barbie_Katt_) May 6, 2023 @Barbie_Katt_

Katy Perry searching for her seat at the coronation is the perfect US representative pic.twitter.com/VMNuW9l4Yh — Ben Goggin (@BenjaminGoggin) May 6, 2023 @BenjaminGoggin

Katy Perry looking for someone to be her witness: pic.twitter.com/xMqFFmLzJA — kpnm🦄 (@katherynnperryy) May 6, 2023 @katherynnperryy

People on TikTok Were Getting "Shrek" Vibes

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

And many, many more funny tweets ...

Nice to see they brought two spare Camillas just incase pic.twitter.com/U2FkUeenY7 — Nicola Thorp (@nicolathorp_) May 6, 2023 @nicolathorp_

This coordinated walk has screwed up chess for me. Surely the guy in the middle should go one step at a time and the other two zip around diagonally. pic.twitter.com/7sl2Cwfw2p — David KC (@DavidMuttering) May 6, 2023 @DavidMuttering