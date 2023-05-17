Eugenio Derbez Responds to Tiktoker Who Went Viral For Asking About His Identity on a Plane

Tiktok

"Now can someone please tell me who this girl is?" the actor quipped.

Eugenio Derbez is reintroducing himself!

Last week, TikToker Paige Craig went viral for posting a video she filmed on a flight to Los Angeles where she was seated next to a celebrity she didn’t recognize. The 31-year-old asked her followers for help with identifying the mystery passenger as people kept asking for photos and she was too shy to ask him directly.

“Can someone please tell me who this man is because people keep taking pics with him and I’m too scared to ask him who he is,” the text she laid over the video read, as the song "Who Are You" by The Who played in the background.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The Florida native captioned the clip, "Other information - He speaks spanish and is a very nice man. Thank you for your service."

TikTok users flocked to the comments to confirm Derbez’s identity with one person dubbing the 61-year-old actor as the "Mexican Jim Carrey" while others noted his famous works like "CODA" which won the Best Picture award at the 2022 Academy Awards.

After the video garnered 30 million views and 2.5 million likes, Derbez took it upon himself to respond and introduce himself to Craig.

"Hi Paige," the actor addressed the TikToker in a video posted to his Instagram Story. "Let me introduce myself, my name is Eugenio Derbez and I'm basically an actor and director."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Derbez then gave a rundown of some of his most famous characters, including a billionaire in "Overboard" (2018) and the titular Latin lover in "How to Be a Latin Lover" (2017).

"But sometimes I'm a valet [parker]," he continued as clips from his movies flashed across the screen. "Or a billionaire. Sometimes I’m also a music teacher, but what I do best… definitely is that I know how to be a Latin lover."

"Now can someone please tell me who this girl is? Because people keep following her! She has more than one million!" he quipped.

In an interview with Insider, Craig revealed she found his reaction to her viral video quite funny.