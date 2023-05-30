Sia Reveals Autism Spectrum Diagnosis 2 Years After Backlash Over Film About Autism

Getty

The singer was hit with backlash two years ago for casting Maddie Ziegler, who is neurotypical, as a nonverbal autistic person in her film "Music"

Sia said she has learned late in life that she is on the spectrum.

During a recent appearance on "Rob Has a Podcast", the singer noted that while navigating sobriety she is also neurodivergent.

"I'm on the spectrum, and I'm in recovery and whatever -- there's a lot of things," she noted.

"For 45 years, I was like … 'I've got to go put my human suit on,'" Sia said. "And only in the last two years have I become fully, fully myself."

She did not disclose exactly when she received her diagnosis.

(Sia made the personal disclosures while surprising "Survivor" Season 44 finalist Carolyn Wiger on the pod, which you can watch below.)

"Nobody can ever know and love you when you’re filled with secrets and … living in shame," Sia continued. "And when we finally sit in a room full of strangers and tell them our deepest, darkest, most shameful secrets, and everybody laughs along with us, and we don't feel like pieces of trash for the first time in our lives, and we feel seen for the first time in our lives for who we actually are, and then we can start going out into the world and just operating as humans and human beings with hearts and not pretending to be anything."

Roughly two years ago Sia was the subject of criticism for casting Maddie Ziegler, who is neurotypical, as a nonverbal autistic person in her film "Music." The movie also received backlash for its depiction of people with autism.

At the time, the artist tweeted that her "heart has always been in the right place" and asked people to "watch my film before you judge it."

She later offered an apology and a disclaimer was added to the film: "'Music' in no way condones or recommends the use of restraint on autistic people. There are autistic occupational therapists that specialize in sensory processing who can be consulted to explain safe ways to provide proprioceptive, deep-pressure feedback to help with meltdown safety."

In a feature piece on comedian Kathy Griffin last year, Sia told The New York Times that as a result of the relentless backlash over the film she became "suicidal and relapsed and went to rehab."

She credited the comedian with helping her recovery with a strategic dinner date.

Griffin invited Sia out to a Hollywood restaurant months into the backlash, but it wasn't just about sharing a meal and good company. Griffin knew that the paparazzi would be paying attention at this particular hot spot, and so her goal was a healthier media buzz.

"She saved my life," Sia said of Griffin.