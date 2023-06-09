Jennifer Lawrence Addresses Her Flip-Flops on the Red Carpet at Cannes

Getty

Jennifer Lawrence was not trying to make a political statement last month at the Cannes Film Festival.

In an interview with ET, the "No Hard Feelings" star addressed the speculation surrounding her decision to pair flip flops with a stunning red Christian Dior gown.

"I would really like to straighten this out," she said. "I was not making a political statement, not that I wouldn’t. I had no idea until it like, came out that there was a whole controversy with people wearing flats, or like, walking down the red carpet barefoot. I had no clue. My shoes were a size too big."

"And I wore heels going up, but then I forgot to take a picture with my production team, Excellent Cadaver," explained Lawrence. "So, we had to take an Excellent Cadaver picture, and I knew I would eat sh-t if I went down in the shoes that were a size too big. I put on the flip-flops, and then everybody's like, 'What a statement! Wow!'"

"I'm all for making a statement," she clarified. "I just would want it to be on purpose."

Lawrence also spoke about her film "No Hard Feelings," which she was promoting.

"I mean, I think it is as funny as it is because it's really pushing the envelope, and really inappropriate and raunchy," she shared. "I've known Gene for years, and he's the funniest person I've ever met in my life. So, when I read it, I mean, I was dying. And when you're on set, making something like this, you're like, it's hilarious."

Described as a "laugh-out-loud, edgy" film from Gene Stupnitsky -- who directed "Good Boys" and wrote "Bad Teacher" -- the movie finds J-Law's Maddie as a down on her luck Uber driver in need of some quick cash to save her childhood home.

Enter Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti as two "wealthy helicopter parents" who are desperate to find someone to "date" their teenage son. After placing a job listing looking for someone to help "bring him out of his shell before college," Maddie responds to the gig and gets to work trying to seduce him.

But, as the press notes point out, 19-year-old Percy "is no sure thing" -- and even rebuffs her advances with pepper spray and a punch to the throat.