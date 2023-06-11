These Actors All Got Tattoos To Commemorate Their Favorite Movie and TV Roles

Getty

From "The Avengers" cast's group tattoo to Emilia Clarke's "Game of Thrones"-inspired ink, see all the stars who got tattoos as permanent reminders of their time on set.

Tattoos tend to have special meaning, whether it's a reminder of an important moment or a favorite song lyric. For actors and celebrities who decide to get inked, some of their most poignant moments revolve around milestones in their career, like wrapping a film or TV show. Many of these stars even decide to get a permanent reminder of those meaningful projects -- and occasionally get the rest of the cast involved too!

Find out which stars got commemorative tattoos for their favorite projects…

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Five of the original "Avengers" cast members got tattoos dedicated to the film franchise after wrapping on "Avengers: Infinity War." The tattoo was Scarlett Johansson's idea, and she was the first one to get inked alongside Chris Evans. Jeremy Renner and Robert Downey Jr. followed suit, and Chris Hemsworth was eventually "bullied" into doing it too.

"We have an 'Avengers' tattoo. The only person who doesn't have it is Mark Ruffalo, because he's lame, basically. We tried to get him to do it. We said, 'What about if we do it in white ink? ... If we did it in water?' He just shut it down. He's such a party pooper! I mean, a big party pooper," Scarlett said on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

Tom Holland also got a tattoo dedicated to the MCU, getting inked on the bottom of his foot with the Spider-Man symbol. Looking back, Tom admits it was very painful and revealed he's actually had to have it done three times because it keeps fading away.

"It hurt so much! I always wanted to get that Spider-Man symbol on the bottom of my foot, but I just never thought that I would ever get it done, but the opportunity came about. I actually had to have it done three times, though, because on the bottom of your foot, it fades away," Tom said.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Lady Gaga got a back tattoo in honor of her role in "A Star Is Born." With the help of tattoo artist Winter Stone, Gaga got a rose with its stem going down her spine. The ink also featured the words "La Vie En Rose" -- one of the first songs she sang in the movie and the song Bradley Cooper heard her sing that convinced him that she needed to be in the movie.

"A tattoo toast to 'la vie en rose' by the beautiful @winterstone my spinal cord is now a rose," Gaga wrote on Instagram.

While working on "Suicide Squad" in 2015, the entire cast and crew decided to get inked to commemorate the movie. The group opted to forgo a professional artist and Margot Robbie bought a tattoo gun on Ebay. She ended up inking a majority of the tattoos, which all said "SKWAD." In addition to doing her own tattoo, she also did director David Ayer -- while completely dressed as Harley Quinn.

"Everyone got it. People, honestly, in between lighting setups would just pop into the trailer and get one," she said on "The Tonight Show."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

After wrapping the final season of "Game of Thrones," Emilia Clarke got a tattoo of a trio of dragons on her wrist. On Instagram, she shared a photo of the ink, which was done by the famed Dr. Woo, writing that she was making sure "this mamma ain't NEVER forgetting her babies."

BFFs Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner also got their own matching "Game of Thrones" tattoos. During a day off from filming, the duo got inked with the date "07.08.09," which was the day that they found out they had been cast on the show.

"We always said that we wanted them so we got the date 07.08.09 on our arms because that's the date that both of us found out we'd got our roles in Game Of Thrones. So when we had a day off from filming in Belfast we just went to a tattoo place and got it done,'" Sophie told Elle UK.

After filming wrapped, Sophie also got a tattoo of a direwolf and the phrase "the pack survives."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The cast of "The Lord of the Rings" got matching tattoos when the final film in the trilogy wrapped -- and it was all Elijah Wood's idea! The group got the Elvish symbol for "nine," which is the number of members of the Fellowship of the Ring.

"Elijah, I think it was his original idea. He and Viggo Mortensen had sorted out a tattoo artist, and he opened up shop one Sunday morning and we all showed up there," Sean Astin explained.

After Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul wrapped filming on "Breaking Bad," the cast and crew decided they wanted to commemorate the show with something permanent. One of the set decorators happened to be a tattoo artist and ended up inking anyone who wanted one. Aaron got "no half measures" written on his bicep while Bryan opted for something a little more concealed. In the end, he decided to get the "Breaking Bad" elements logo tatted on the inside of his finger.

"I wanted something…something that would give me private personal pleasure, like when I pass by and catch a glimpse of a picture of my mom, or my old manager. People who are gone now. And it seemed appropriate. I mean, 'Breaking Bad' changed my life," he told GQ.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The cast of "Pretty Little Liars," including Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell, Sasha Pieterse, Lucy Hale, and Janel Parrish, all got matching tats when the final season of the show wrapped filming. The group opted to get the initials of their characters tattooed on the inside of their right index finger -- AKA their "shh" finger, which had become an iconic part of the show.

"This happened. Thank you @shamrocksocialclub for taking care of us. We couldn't not get tattoos to commemorate the show! And obviously on our 'shh' finger," Lucy wrote on Instagram.

10. The "Shadowhunters" cast

"Shadowhunters" star Katherine McNamara revealed that after the first season of the show wrapped, the cast decided to get matching tattoos to pay tribute to the series. The group decided to get the angel rune inked -- which had special meaning for their characters on the show.