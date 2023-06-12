Sylvester Stallone Admits Arnold Schwarzenegger 'Superior' '80s Action Star

Getty

Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger may have been rivals in the '80s, but they're now praising each other in the Netflix documentary "Arnold."

In Stallone's appearance in the film, he credits Schwarzenegger for helping change the action genre in Hollywood.

"The '80s was a very interesting time because the definitive 'action guy' had not really been formed yet," reflects Stallone. "Up until that time, action was a car chase like 'Bullitt' or 'The French Connection.' A film all about intellect and innuendo and verbal this and verbal that."

However, when the action landscape started to change, Stallone credits Schwarzenegger with defining the new genre.

"You actually relied upon your body to tell the story," continued Stallone. "Dialogue was not necessary. I saw that there was an opportunity, because no one else was doing this except some other guy from Austria, who doesn’t need to say much… He was superior. He just had all the answers. He had the body. He had the strength. That was his character."

Stallone also added that Schwarzenegger "never got hurt much," where as Stallone got his "ass kicked constantly."

"I'm going, 'Arnold, you could go out and fight a dragon and you’d come back with a Band-Aid.'"

Schwarzenegger also shared his praise for Stallone as well, particularly for motivating him to keep working harder in the genre.

"Every time he came out with a movie like 'Rambo II,' I had to figure out a way of now outdoing that," shared Schwarzenegger. "Without Stallone, I maybe wouldn't have been as motivated in the '80s to do the kind of movies that I did and to work as hard as I did. I’m a competitive person."

"Arnold" is now available to stream on Netflix.