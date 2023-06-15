Eminem's Daughter Confirms Whether He Attended Wedding Following Online Speculation

Getty/Instagram

While Hailie Jade was Alaina's maid of honor, her famous father was MIA in pictures shared online, leaving fans wondering whether he was there.

Eminem took his father of the bride position very seriously when daughter Alaina Scott and her boyfriend, Matt Moeller, tied the knot in Detroit last week.

While the rapper did not appear in photos Alaina shared online following the wedding -- sparking online speculation over whether he attended or not -- Alaina confirmed to People that not only was he there, but that her special day wouldn't "have been possible" without him.

"I had an 80-ft long black and white checkered aisle and my dad walked me down the aisle," she shared. "He wasn't going to miss that."

"These are once-in-a-lifetime moments and I'm just so grateful to be loved the way I am by everyone. None of this would have been possible without my Dad. I'm beyond blessed," she added.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Eminem is Alaina's adopted father, and Alaina's biological mother was Eminem's sister-in-law, Dawn Scott, who died in 2016. Dawn was the twin sister of Eminem's ex-wife, Kimberly Scott. Slim Shady is also father to biological daughter Hailie Jade, 27, and Steve Scott, 21, Kim's child from a previous relationship whom he later adopted.

Hailie was spotted in a photo of the wedding party, with Alaina telling People that her sister was her maid of honor.

"Getting married is a sacred thing and we wanted to be surrounded by people who share in our daily lives," she told the outlet. "We did something super untraditional and didn't allow many plus ones. This was important to us."

Saying the ceremony was "something out of a movie," she added that it was "very rewarding to see all your hard work come to life."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

While Eminem didn't perform at the reception, his younger brother Nathan "Nate" Kane Mathers did -- singing his song, "Slide on Over."

On Tuesday, Alaina posted a fun video to Instagram. The short clip began with footage of her getting wedding ready in a white robe as she waved her engagement ring. The video then cut to her again showing her ring, now featuring a wedding band, as she kissed her now-husband post-nuptials.

"Love, Mr & Mrs Moeller 🍾," Alaina wrote alongside the clip.

Alaina and Moeller became engaged in December 2021.