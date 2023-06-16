Melissa McCarthy Reveals Knee-Buckling Nerves Playing Chris Farley Character on SNL

Getty



Melissa McCarthy is opening up about a moment in her career that left her knees buckling with fear.

The comedian made an appearance on "Hot Ones" where she spoke about her "out of body" experience playing one of Chris Farley's iconic characters, motivational speaker Matt Foley (the SNL skit can be watched here).

"I think the craziest thing I did is on the 40th [anniversary]," recalled McCarthy of her Saturday Night Live appearance. "I was coming on to [Weekend Update] and it was with Tina Fey and Jane Curtain had come back. Amy [Poehler] was on it."

"I was doing Chris Farley's 'down by the river' guy," she continued. "They found his coat, and they carefully took it in because they were like, 'We don't want to alter it.'"

"So I was wearing it and fully dressed as Chris, I got so nervous, like I can't do what he did and I was afraid," revealed the Bridesmaids actress. "I didn't want to make fun of it, I didn't want to do a bad job."

"The sweet stage manager came up and he grabbed my legs, and he goes, 'Honey? Are you okay?' I've never had this happen. My knees were buckling," explained McCarthy.

"First of all, really really weird when you're like I am, not physically controlling my body in any way," she continued. "I'm about to go live as somebody that I really hold in such high regard with three icons, three female comedians that I like. And he grabbed my legs, and I was like, 'I'm fine! Fine!'"

"Then I just like steam train. I can't let him down. Then I did it but I truly was like I don't know when I get on the other side of the door if my legs are gonna work," she concluded. "I was like I don't know where I am in the galaxy. I truly felt out of body."

Farley had a long battle with substance abuse and eventually died of an overdose in 1997 at the age of 33.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, get help. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline (1-800-662-4357) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress.

Watch Farley's iconic SNL sketch as Matt Foley below: