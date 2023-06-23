Why Katherine Schwarzenegger Was 'So Embarrassed' Carpooling with Dad Arnold

Getty

Katherine recalls a time she was "mortified" by her dad dropping her off at school, but his fame had nothing to do with it.

Being Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter may have its perks, but Katherine Schwarzenegger opened up about one time she definitely felt "different."

While on The Nikki and Brie Show, Katherine spoke about what it was like to get dropped off at school with her famous father, after the host asked what it was like to be raised by "the most badass dad ever."

"I remember the only time really realizing like, 'Okay, this is different,' because my dad would drop us off at school in a Hummer that had no windows, no doors and no roof, and I was mortified," revealed Katherine, 33, who is the eldest of his five children.

"He would pull up to carpool and I was, 'Can you please drop me off down the street? Please, I'm so embarrassed. Can we please just take the minivan?'," she continued. "Like, this is not my vibe. I just don't like this at all.'"

"That was really like the only time that I felt like, 'Okay, something here is different'," shared Katherine.

Arnold is dad to five children, four of whom he shares with ex-wife Maria Shriver -- including Katherine, Patrick, Christopher and Christina. He also fathered son Joseph Baena during an affair with the family's longtime housekeeper Mildred.

Katherine, meanwhile, is now a parent of her own -- sharing daughters Lyla and Eloise with husband Chris Pratt. She's also stepmom to his son Jack, who he shares with ex Anna Faris.

Schwarzenegger recently shared her love for both Arnold and her husband in a Father's Day Instagram post. "Happy fathers to day to these guys! We love you a big one!" wrote Katherine, alongside a photo of the pair.