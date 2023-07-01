Kris Jenner Shares the 'Key' to Balancing Being Mom and Manager, Talks Summer Plans (Exclusive)

Getty

The Kardashians star speaks with TooFab about managing her children, the importance of communication, travel plans and her own "epic" new brand collaboration.

The devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder -- balancing being both a supermom and top-tier manager -- and now she's opening up about how she does it all.

In an interview with TooFab to talk about her collab with Papa Johns and Doritos, The Kardashians star detailed how she navigates both roles, revealing the "key" to seeing both the business and personal side of a situation.

"I've been a mom and a manager for so long now that we have such a good rhythm in place," Kris, 67, shared. "Sometimes the roles do overlap, but I try to see it from both sides and ensure that I'm being the most supportive for that situation. The key is always communication."

Meanwhile, Kris also opened up about her summer plans, and revealed how far in advance she begins planning for birthday celebrations as there are three Kar-Jenner family members who have summer birthdays: Khloe just celebrated her 39th earlier this week, Kourtney's daughter Penelope turns 11 on July 8, and Kylie will celebrate her 26th birthday on August 10.

"I love summer! We've been filming our next season for the Hulu show so it's been busy so far but looking forward to hopefully traveling before the summer ends. I love to start planning for birthday celebrations and gifts months in advance. I actually start planning for Christmas in July. These special moments and holidays are my favorite times of the year."

Hulu recently confirmed the family's reality show was extended for an additional 20 episodes, after originally being greenlit for 40, so viewers will likely see all those plans play out on screen in the near-future.

In the over 15 years since Kris and her family catapulted to fame after they first graced our screens on E!'s Keeping Up with the Kardashians way back in 2007, Kris and her daughters have launched and founded dozens of brands, including Kim's SKIMS, Kylie's Kylie Cosmetics, Khloe's Good American and Kourtney's POOSH, in addition to creating endless partnerships and collaborations.

While speaking with TooFab, Kris said she's "always looking for ways to connect" with brands she and her family love, revealing that she is the one who reaches out to potential partners with a possible idea.

"When one of the girls has an idea or a find, I usually take the lead on seeing what we can do to create a partnership," she explained, adding, "It's been an incredible journey to get work with some of the best companies out there!"

Kris herself is promoting her own collaboration at the moment, after partnering with Papa Johns and Doritos for the launch of the Doritos Cool Ranch Papadia, a combination of Papa Johns' Papadia -- an "Italian flatbread-style sandwich" -- and Cool Ranch-flavored Doritos.

When asked about the pitch, Kris told TooFab, "I loved this campaign. And since I know a thing or two about a good collab... when I heard Papa Johns was teaming up with Doritos, I knew I had to be a part of it. The Doritos Cool Ranch Papadia was an epic idea and so fun!"