Kris Jenner Can't Wait to Meet 13th Grandchild after Kourtney Kardashian's Dramatic Gender Reveal

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made their gender reveal on Instagram over the weekend with the Blink-182 drummer pounding on his kit before a blast of confetti shot off into the air.

Kris Jenner is so excited about her growing family, sharing her enthusiasm after Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker dropped a dramatic rock-and-roll gender reveal over the weekend.

"I can’t wait to meet this beautiful new grandchild!! What a blessing!!!!!! #luckynumber13!!!!!" Kris wrote alongside a re-share of the original video. "Congratulations Travis and Kourt!!"

Khloe shared her excitement, as well, commenting with a series of enthusiastic emojis on the original post.

Jenner's share comes a day after the newlyweds, dressed all in white, set up Barker's drum kit outside to share the big news. With the family shouting enthusiastically around them -- "Lets get the party started; we're all excited!" -- the pair locked lips (of course) and Travis kicked off a drum roll.

At the climax, nearby cannons shot off blue streamers as the couple embraced and kissed some more. The public gender reveal follows their public pregnancy reveal at a Blink-182 concert last weekend.

There, Kourtney was filmed in the crowd holding up a sign to the band reading, "Travis I'm Pregnant." Of course, there was plenty of kissing then, too, as it appears Travis may have truly not known she was expecting, per TMZ, despite her visible baby bump.

The day before the gender reveal, Kourtney was showing off the growing life within her in a green, string bikini shared as part of a carousel of photos on Instagram.

"sweet summer 🥝🥑🍐🥭," the Poosh founder captioned her post, which also included photos of her a few of her kids playing in a pool.

It was a week ago that she first debuted her bump in another carousel of sweet pics of her and Travis celebrating the news after she told him -- at least, she's wearing the same bodysuit and leather pants from the concert.