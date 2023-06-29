Vanderpump Rules Spinoff in the Works with Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute

Getty

OG "Vanderpump Rules" stars Kristen Doute and Jax Taylor, along with his wife Brittany Cartwright, are reportedly in talks for roles in a new spinoff series following "Pump Rules'" series-high ratings due to the cheating "Scandoval" that rocked the nation.

Looking to strike while the iron is hot, Bravo is reportedly developing a new spinoff of "Vanderpump Rules," per Deadline. Even better for long time fans, it could star original cast members Kristen Doute and Jax Taylor, as well as his wife Brittany Cartwright.

All three have a long association with the show and became prominent voices as the cheating "Scandoval" rocked the nation and catapulted the decade-old "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" spinoff into the national conversation -- as well as all-time ratings highs.

Doute and co-star Stassi Schroeder were both booted from the series in June 2020 after filing a police report against co-star Faith Stowers for a crime she didn't commit. Stassi will not be part of the spinoff, per Variety.

Jax and Brittany left December of that year when their contracts weren't renewed, though Brittany hinted there may be more to that story. More recently, the couple spoke extensively about "Scandoval" as part of Peacock's "Watch With" series, while Kristen was invited back to film as an ex of Tom Sandoval.

The scandal, for those who somehow may have missed the basics, involved Ariana Madix discovering shortly after the most recent Season 10 had wrapped filming that her longtime boyfriend Sandoval was having an affair with her best friend, and fellow cast-mate, Raquel Leviss.

Production quickly resumed to capture the fallout of this, which blew up the entire show and led to an explosive three-part reunion. In the final moments of that, Raquel revealed in an interview taped even later that she and Sandoval had continued to lie about the timeline of their affair even during the reunion.

It was contentious and ugly and the all the things ratings gold is made of. Season 11 went into production today with a lot of uncertainty. It seems as if most of the cast returned, though there is no confirmation about Raquel, who has been in treatment since sometime after the reunion taped.

The new series will shift gears a bit from the partying lifestyle of the main "Pump Rules" show to shine a spotlight on the quieter side of life California's the San Fernando Valley. This is especially true if Jax and Brittany join, as the pair have a two year old son, Cruz.

The couple was asked by E! News at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in March if they might return for Season 11 and Jax hinted that something was in the works. "I wish I could tell you" he replied. "We have so many things going on right now."

Earlier this month Brittany told Us Weekly that they were "definitely getting the itch" for a return to the small screen. "It was fun to have the cameras over and have crew over," she said.