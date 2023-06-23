Stassi Schroeder Still 'Can't Trust' Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright After Wedding Drama

Getty

While Stassi says the couple "hurt" her, she does "miss them at times" and keeps up with their lives on social media.

Stassi Schroeder is opening up about the status of her relationship with Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

While co-hosting Tuesday's episode of The Toast podcast, the Vanderpump Rules alum shared rare comments about the couple, and revealed where she stands with them following the fallout of their friendship last year, which began after Jax and Brittany didn't attend Stassi's wedding to Beau Clark in May 2022.

"I am over it, but that doesn't mean that I have to go be besties with [these] people again," Stassi told Toast host Claudia Oshry about the wedding drama.

"I think what hurts the most too is that he's like, 'We already went to their first wedding,'" she added. "We didn't get to have one. We literally just signed papers in Katie [Maloney's] backyard during my baby shower during COVID with less than 10 people. ... It wasn't a wedding."

Over a year after the fallout, Stassi -- who is expecting her second child with Beau -- said she does still "miss" Jax and Brittany "at times," however, she can't forget what happened.

"I follow them still, and see what they're up to in their lives, and Cruz is so cute, and all of that," she said, referring to Jax and Brittany's 2-year-old son. "But they hurt me -- they really did -- and it feels like I can't trust them anymore."

In May 2022, Stassi and Beau tied the knot for the second time in Rome, Italy. Stassi's fallout with Jax and Brittany began after they didn't attend the nuptials.

As noted during Stassi's appearance on The Toast podcast, Jax and Brittany have previously claimed they couldn't attend the wedding last minute because Cruz's passport didn't come in on time. However, Stassi has said the main issue for her and Beau was that Jax allegedly spoke behind their back about not being able to go to the wedding weeks prior.

The reality star first alluded to the drama on an episode of her and Beau's The Good, the Bad, and the Baby podcast a few weeks after their wedding.

During the podcast episode, Stassi and her husband appeared to go off on Brittany and Jax. Although they didn't "name names," it was clear Stassi and Beau were talking about Brittany and Jax.

Stassi claimed Jax and Brittany told them they would no longer be going to their wedding "two hours" before they were leaving for Italy. However, Beau alleged that he had received screenshots from friends -- dating back to about a month before their nuptials -- that showed Jax saying he wasn't attending the wedding.

"They are RSVP'd 'yes,'" Stassi said. "'[And] whenever we were around them, they're like, 'We’re coming.' Then it kept happening. And two weeks before the wedding, I was like, 'We need to address this with them because I'm not playing this game.' I ordered all the stuff we needed to have in terms of seat assignments and the place cards. So I need to know if I need to quickly ask to get things rearranged."

"The day, not 24 hours before, the day we're leaving for our flight to go to Rome, two hours before we leave the house, I'm sitting on the couch," she recalled. "Our suitcases are by the front door, everything’s done… I get a text from the girl part of this relationship saying, 'We're not coming,' with many, many reasons as to why they’re not coming. It was a novel. Two hours before I'm about to go to the airport to get married I get a text from friends that are supposed to be our close friends that they’re not going to make it. It was so mind-blowingly insane."

The Off with My Head author later added, "Good friends don't do that. They don't talk s--- about your wedding behind your back or pretend that they're coming and give a list of reasons why they’re not coming to other people. Friends don't do that to each other."

Meanwhile, Brittany has stressed that she and Jax wanted to attend, but they weren't able to make it work due to several reasons out of their control.

During an appearance on the Betches Moms podcast in June 2022, Brittany explained, "Cruz's passport didn’t come in [and] my mom had a death in the family and had to go home. I mean, there was actual things that happened right before the wedding that we actually couldn't make it to the wedding for those reasons."