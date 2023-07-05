Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara Welcome Baby No. 2

Instagram

Trainor shared a sweet collection of photos on social media of the newborn

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara welcomed their second baby on Saturday, July 1.

Trainor, 29, and her husband, 31, confirmed the birth of their son Barry Bruce Trainor in an Instagram post on Tuesday, featuring a series of images of their newborn being held by various family members – including solo pictures of the child bundled up in the hospital room.

“On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world 🐻💙,” the Mother singer shared. "He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz...and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time! Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us ❤️."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Friends and fans rushed to the comments to congratulate the happy parents – with many of the comments featuring some well-known names.

Paris Hilton wrote, "Congratulations sis! So happy for you!🥰😍," while Mandy Moore couldn’t hold in her excitement for Trainor, commenting, “Go Mama!! And welcome to the party, Barry!! What a lucky dude!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Gina Rodriguez chimed in, "He is perfect!!! Congrats sweet superhero mama!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

The congrats continued with an array of hearts and tears filling the comments, including some from singer Scott Hoying, who also wrote, "A perfect beautiful icon, legend, star born into the most wonderful family possible! Congrats 😭😭😭😭 !!!!"

Their newest addition joins the couple's son Riley, 2, who helped announce the sex of his little brother in a sweet reveal clip shared on The Kelly Clarkson Show in April.

The All About That Bass artist and the Spy Kids star have been outspoken about their excitement for a second child, especially in regard to their first born’s role as a big brother.

Sabara recently shared in an interview with People that their son Riley is "so ready to have a permanent friend."