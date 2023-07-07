Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves 'Allow' Son Levi to Join Instagram for 15th Birthday

Instagram

After his "nervous" parents shared a video revealing their gift to their eldest child, Levi shared his first post highlighting his private life ... set to one of his dad's most famous movie quotes.

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' son Levi McConaughey got quite the unique present for his 15th birthday: Permission to have his own Instagram page!

The teen's parents made the announcement on Friday, sharing a video to their own page first, welcoming their son to the social media platform.

"Happy birthday buddy. Can you believe it? 15 years," Camila said at the top of the clip, alongside her husband.

"15 years young. Your mom's a little nervous today, about one of the gifts we're giving you," Matthew then added. "Yes, we are allowing you Levi, today, to join the social media universe."

The parents said it's been "a long time" coming, with McConaughey saying they've been "preparing for this for three years now." According to Camila, all of Levi's friends already had their own pages, but she and Matthew were the ones "holding it up" for their boy.

"He knows who he is and he knows where he's going. I think he can handle it. He has a great story to tell and share," the proud dad continued.

"I wanna let y'all know, you're getting a very cool and respectful young man in Levi McConaughey coming at you and I hope you all can do your best to treat him the same way," he said to his own followers.

To his son, Matthew added, "Levi, enjoy the adventure, enjoy sharing your story, expressing yourself and what you put out there and the exchange you get with people out there. We love you. Happy birthday."

The parents then urged their own followers -- of which they have more than 9 million combined -- to "go check him out," linking to Levi's page in their post. In their comments, Levi, from his new handle, wrote, "Mama and Papai thank you!!"

On his page, Levi also shared his first video, which he captioned, "happy to be here."

The video begins with the teen introducing himself, before his dad's infamous Dazed and Confused monologue plays over footage showing Levi surfing, spending downtime with his family and attending Paris Fashion Week with his mother and sister Vida plays.

If 15 is the social media entry age for the McConaughey clan, then they have two years until their middle child -- 13-year-old Vida -- is granted permission to join her brother.

The pair also share son Livingston, who turned 10 back in December.